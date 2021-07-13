After Ky Bush was drafted Monday in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels, there was plenty of reaction around the baseball world to the player who is now the highest draft pick to ever come out of Weber County.
Below is some of what was said about Bush by his high school and college coaches, and the MLB Draft broadcast.
MLB DRAFT BROADCAST
The MLB Network draft broadcast spent about a minute talking about Bush once he was picked.
"Ky Bush, transferred around a couple times in college, but at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, he led the Gaels in wins and strikeouts this year. Fifth most Ks in a single season in program history, they're swing and miss and I'm sure the Angels love the size," said MLB Network host Scott Braun during the broadcast.
Broadcast analyst and MLB.com reporter Jonathan Mayo weighed in on Bush.
"Absolutely. A little bit of reliever risk because he's had some command issues in the past, but took a big step forward. We were hearing his name as a potential first-rounder even from a slightly smaller program at St. Mary's because he was throwing a lot more strikes this year," Mayo said on the broadcast.
"Fastball up to 96, he's got an above average slider, he'll even fold in a curveball, he's got some feel for a change," Mayo continued. "I think the command's what's going to determine whether or not he starts long term or if he's in the bullpen. If I'm the Angels, I send him out as a starter and you know you can shorten him up, everything's gonna tick upwards."
When Bush was picked, he and his family celebrated and hugged each other. About 15 minutes later, someone rewinded the broadcast so they could rewatch the analysis, which Bush intently watched.
GARRETT CLARK
"I couldn't be happier for Ky! It has been so fun to be a part of his process," said Garrett Clark, Bush's baseball coach at Fremont High School. "He was always driven. He gives back to our program constantly, whether that's hanging around the guys and just being there, or teaching and playing long toss with them."
"He has influenced so many kids in our program. We have a phrase, Always Fremont, he is a great example of that. We wish him the best and look forward to watching him pitch at the highest level."
GREG MOORE
"No one knew Ky would improve like he has over the last eight months," St. Mary's baseball head coach Greg Moore said in a statement on the school's website. "He's worked hard and avoided distractions. The Angels chose one of the best stories in this year's draft, and an even better person."
ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER
In the Orange County Register's recap of the Angels' draft, beat writer JP Hoonstra wrote that Bush is seen as more of a long-term project than the Angels' first-round pick, Miami-Ohio pitcher Sam Bachman.
"I’m a power pitcher, pretty competitive,” Bush said in the article. “I like to go right at guys. I’d say right now my slider’s the best secondary. My changeup has come along really well. I didn’t throw it until mid-to-late season. It’s a pitch I’m really excited to start throwing and keep developing."
The Angels used all 20 of their draft picks on pitchers. Nineteen of those 20 picks were used on college pitchers. The OC Register quoted LA Angels amateur scouting director Matt Swanson as saying that wasn't the plan.
“It’s something I believe in doing, attacking in pitching and bringing in volume,” Swanson said in the article. “You’re not excluding any subset of player each round. You try to look at each round in a vacuum, make the best decision you can, sign the right player and move on from there.”
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
In an article on the LA Angels' website, team writer Rhett Bollinger wrote that "Bush is big left-hander, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, and he has a fastball that can touch 96 mph and sits at around 94 mph with deception. His best secondary pitch is his slider, and he also has a slow curveball, but his changeup is a work in progress. There's a chance he ends up a reliever, but the Angels profile him as a starter."