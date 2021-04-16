KAYSVILLE — Kade Montgomery pitched a complete game no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Davis High baseball beat Syracuse 1-0 on Friday afternoon.
Benson Seeley singled to drive in Crew Wimmer in the bottom of the first inning for the game’s only run. Wimmer hit a double for Davis (6-8, 2-4 Region 1), setting up Seeley For the RBI.
Cooper Bearnson and Kyler Stromberg drew walks for Syracuse (4-10, 2-4). Jacob Kinney took the hard-luck loss, giving up two hits and striking out five in a complete game.
WEBER 15, CLEARFIELD 1
PLEASANT VIEW — Weber scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in a win over Clearfield.
Bode Larson batted 2 for 2 with two RBIs and pitched a five-inning complete game, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out three for Weber (11-3, 5-1 Region 1). Jake Lindsay and Xandon Hancock each hit a double and scored three runs, with Hancock driving in two.
Luke Erickson had four RBIs and Jonah Powers-Kulpa hit a two-run double. Oakley Lawrence hit a double, drew a bases-loaded walk and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for three RBIs.
Max Roush hit a double and Dawson Burton a single for Clearfield (6-8, 1-5).
ROY 10, LAYTON 4
LAYTON — Roy scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to fuel a win at Layton.
Max Robinson drove in four runs and pitched 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts to lead Roy (2-12, 1-5 Region 1). Jered Faifai, Teyo Gil, Cooper Valencia and Ryder Williams each doubled, with Valencia driving in three.
Jackson Hoffman batted 3 for 4 for Layton (10-4, 4-2). Cam Day drove in two.
WOODS CROSS 8, FARMINGTON 7
WOODS CROSS — Blake Stanger hit a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning as Woods Cross erased a 7-0, fourth-inning deficit.
Stanger had three doubles and four RBIs for Woods Cross (7-3, 1-1 Region 5), and Dax Weierman hit 3 for 4.
Johnny Mortensen homered and drove in for runs for Farmington (7-5, 1-1). Park Romney hit 3 for 3 and Jack Hansen 2 for 2.
BEAR RIVER 10, SKY VIEW 0
GARLAND — Ashton Harrow earned the win in a complete game one-hitter as Bear River picked up a region win shortened by run rule.
Garrison Marble batted 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to pace Bear River (8-7, 2-3 Region 11). Easton Lish went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three. Rhett Christensen hit an RBI triple and Harrow drove in two.
LCA 4, N. SUMMIT 2
LAYTON — Layton Christian scored twice in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie in a region win over North Summit.
Lily McGuckin batted 2 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases for Layton Christian (2-4, 2-3 2A North). Sam Jex hit an RBI double. Andrea LLari earned the win, striking out 12 in a complete game.
M. VALLEY-ID 8, BEN LOMOND 1
OGDEN — Trenton Harris drove in Ben Lomond’s (6-7) lone run in a non-region loss to Marsh Valley (Idaho). Garren Gooda pitched six innings and struck out eight batters.
SOFTBALL
BEN LOMOND 17, JUAN DIEGO 16
OGDEN — Reagan Wilcox hit a double to score Leighla Steed from second base in the bottom of the seventh inning as Ben Lomond walked off with a win over Juan Diego.
Wilcox had a triple, a double, four RBIs and five runs scored for Ben Lomond (2-8, 2-4 Region 10). Ofa Arreguin went 3 for 5 with a double. Dawnivan Frye hit a two-run double and Hailey Davis doubled. Wilcox pitched a complete game for the win.
BEAR RIVER 6, MOUNTAIN CREST 1
HYRUM — Carlee Miller hit a home run and a double while McCall Maxfield had two doubles and Kate Dahle pitched the win as Bear River (11-3, 5-0 Region 11) won at Mountain Crest.
SOUTH SUMMIT 12, MORGAN 2
KAMAS — Morgan scored in the fifth and sixth innings in a loss at South Summit.
Haylee Pickrell hit a double for Morgan (8-7, 3-3 Region 13). Tess Polad and Taylor Hardman drove in the Trojan runs.
BOYS SOCCER
BOX ELDER 4, BOUNTIFUL 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Reggie Greer tallied a hat trick as Box Elder downed Bountiful.
Cooper Sutton netted for Box Elder (5-4, 2-2 Region 5), who led 3-1 at the half. Daxton Allen and Keaton Lamb notched assists.
Nick Reaves scored for Bountiful (3-5, 1-2).
FARMINGTON 3, BONNEVILLE 2
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Chandler Gunn netted twice after the break to turn a 2-1 Bonneville advantage into a Farmington win.
Abe Ashby scored on a Cameron Bingham assist in the first half for Farmington (5-3, 1-2 Region 5)
Cristian Kranz scored both Bonneville (4-4, 2-2) goals.
MORGAN 2, SOUTH SUMMIT 0
KAMAS — Cole Terry and Cam Burt scored in the first half to lead Morgan to a win at South Summit.
Tanner Stanley kept the clean sheet for Morgan (8-2, 5-1 Region 13).
LCA 8, UMA 0
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy led 6-0 at the half in a win over Utah Military Academy (0-4, 0-4 2A North).
Theo Araujo netted a hat trick for Layton Christian (4-5, 4-0 2A North). Jaehun Kang earned the shutout. Felipe Harada, Breno Silva, Leonardo Cantal, Will Ha and Bernardo Madeira each scored once.
ST. JOSEPH 9, WENDOVER 0
OGDEN — Mikey McCrea kept a clean sheet and St. Joseph netted nine times in the first half in a mercy-rule win over Wendover.
Jonny Ramirez and Braeden Beverly each scored twice for St. Joseph (7-0, 7-0 2A North). Ricky Aparicio, Ozzy Escalona, Jon Calvo, Armando Escobedo, Keaton Gill and Luke Majewski each scored one goal. Josh Ortiz tallied three assists.
GREEN CANYON 4, BEAR RIVER 0
NORTH LOGAN — Bear River (0-11, 0-7 Region 11) was blanked in a region loss at Green Canyon.
SYRACUSE 1 (3), CLEARFIELD 1 (1)
SYRACUSE — After playing to a 1-1 tie through two extra-time sessions, Syracuse bested Clearfield 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout for a region win late Thursday.
Ryken Hamblin netted in the second half for Syracuse (7-2, 5-2 Region 1). Hamblin, Tracen Jacobs and Corbin Bodily scored in the shootout.
Clearfield (3-6, 1-6) did not report stats.