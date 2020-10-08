MORGAN — Morgan High boys golf had three players finish in the top six individually and the Trojans won their third straight 3A state championship with a stellar final round Thursday at their home course of Round Valley.
Morgan shot 7-over as a team in Thursday’s second round, sprinting to a 26-shot victory at 21-over for the two days. Delta was 47-over in second place.
Trojans junior Tanner Telford shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday to match Carbon’s Bode Salas, the individual winner, for the day’s best score. Telford birdied three times in the second round and was even par for the tournament, finishing in third place.
Seniors Brenden Vaughn and Nathan Millburn both shot a 1-over 73 on Thursday. Vaughn finished the tournament tied for fourth at 2-over and Millburn was tied for sixth at 5-over.
Eric Watts finished 18th, Andrew Abplanalp 38th and JJ Compton 49th to help the Trojans to the team title.
In the 4A tournament at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville, Bear River finished eighth of the 10 teams to make the cut after the first round. Senior Jarett Giles led the Bears tied for 16th at 8-over for the tournament.