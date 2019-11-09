OREM — In a rematch of last year’s 3A semifinal, 5-seed Morgan football got revenge and knocked top-seeded North Sanpete out of the playoffs with a 10-7 win in a game played Saturday at Mountain View High School.
The Trojans (11-1) spotted North Sanpete (11-2) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Klint Love sacked Hawks’ quarterback Landon Bowles in the end zone to get Morgan on the scoreboard with a safety just before halftime.
Dexter Gilson picked off Bowles and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter for the game-winning score. A two-point conversion gave the Trojans the final 10-7 margin.
Carter Thackeray completed 9 of 23 passes for 110 yards and Morgan rushed for 85 yards. North Sanpete amassed 202 total yards to Morgan’s 195. The Hawks passes for 102 yards and rushed for 100.
Each team had four turnovers: three interceptions and a fumble. The two teams combined for only six penalties. Morgan was flagged twice for 15 yards and North Sanpete had four penalties for 39 yards.
The Trojans advance to the state title game where thy will face No. 2 seed Juab on Friday. The game is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. at Dixie State.