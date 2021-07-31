MORGAN — Amid the hundreds of things high school football teams focus on in the offseason, there seems to be a particular focus at Morgan High this year on bringing up the underclassmen.
“Last year, our seniors were amazing. I love them and I hope to emulate them in how I am this year to our younger group,” senior running back William Lance said.
“They brought everyone together, unified us. They were everything you’d want your seniors to be,” Lance continued.
There are a couple of reasons why Lance said he wants to be that way. The first is that this current senior class has had a lot of kids quit football since ninth grade because of experiences with one prior senior class.
“We want to make these younger kids have the best experience they can in high school football. I know that it’s changed my life and I hope it can change their lives,” senior defensive back Tanner Stanley said.
The second is that the younger kids are the future of the program and Lance essentially wants to leave the team better than it was when he got there.
“I feel like in a lot of programs, seniors can be abrasive or not very welcoming to a lot of the underclassmen. But our seniors last year and how I’m trying to bring our seniors to be this year is welcoming and bringing up that talent that’s coming into the younger grades, which there’s a lot of, and helping them reach their potential,” Lance said.
Morgan’s potential this year is the same as every season, it seems: state-title worthy. The Trojans have been the best football program in Northern Utah for a couple of decades now and at this point, success breeds success.
“It’s not an easy thing, and kids hold each other accountable. Once you get to that stage where they’re holding each other accountable, programs really start to take off,” MHS head coach Jared Barlow said.
“We work really hard and we enjoy working really hard. If you work hard, it will show in games,” Stanley said.
Defense has been the primary strength for years at Morgan. This year, the Trojans will be younger up front, with only one returning defensive lineman and one returning linebacker in front of three returners in the secondary.
The thing is, the returners up front were some of Morgan’s best players last year. Lineman Jaxon Larsen co-led the team with six sacks and also had six tackles-for-loss. Linebacker Ryker Adams led the team with 83 total tackles.
In the read-option offense, Morgan will have a new quarterback this season in Nick Despain, who played receiver last year. Four offensive linemen are returning starters and Despain will have a solid group of wideouts to throw to, led by Gavin Turner.
“One of the things I do like offensively is we should be really balanced this year. It’s gonna be hard to lock into a certain guy and that’s one of the strengths Nick has is he’s able to read the defense and find the open guys versus finding just one guy,” Barlow said.
Lance started the state championship game against Juab last year after the previous starter tested positive for COVID-19, which happened as a result of the first week of mandatory COVID testing for scholastic athletics amid last year’s second virus surge.
The Wasps beat the Trojans 17-14 in the aforementioned championship game at Dixie State to win their first football state title in school history, a result that still lingers in the consciousness of this year’s Morgan team no matter how much focus gets put on the task at hand.
Morgan and Juab have met in the state title game each of the last two seasons, with MHS winning in 2019. As far as November goes, all indications point toward Morgan-Juab Part III sometime in the postseason.
That was already going to be the case anyway, then realignment gutted the 3A classification (again) and cut it to 12 teams, or making it so the Trojans haven’t done a thing yet on the field and they still have an 8.3% chance of winning the state title.
WHAT’S NEW
The makeup of the region is a little new, as Morgan will now have Ogden, Ben Lomond and Union on the region schedule.
QUOTABLE
Barlow was talking about the good community support the football team gets when he brought up that the team was hosting a fundraiser golf tournament this summer. He hadn’t had to do as much work putting it together because of that aforementioned support; however, he said that maybe he’d throw a long drive in there somewhere.
“I can hold my own, I’ll tell you that. If I can’t hit it over 300 (yards), I’m disappointed. It’s just not always as straight as I want it to be,” Barlow said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 8-3, 4-0 Region 13. After a 1-2 against 4A schools, MHS won its region quite easily on paper, but lost to Juab 17-14 in the state title game.
2021 strength of schedule: 62-52 (.544). The nonregion schedule is very tough with three games against 4A schools that went a combined 20-13 last year, including state semifinalist Snow Canyon. The other nonregion game is at Sugar-Salem (ID) that went 10-1 in 2020.
Players to watch: William Lance (RB), Ryker Adams (LB), Jaxon Larsen (DL), Gavin Turner (WR), Nick Despain (QB), Tanner Stanley (DB)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense
Strength/weakness: Depth/Defensive front
NOTES
The last three seasons, the Trojans’ defense has finished the year allowing 12.1, 8.5 and 11.5 points per game.
MHS has had 13 straight winning seasons dating to 2008. Every team makes the playoffs now, but the last time Morgan wasn’t in the postseason was 1994.
The Trojans will meet Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID) for the first time in school history.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Aug. 13: Bear River
Aug. 20: at Snow Canyon
Aug. 27: at Sugar-Salem (ID), 4 p.m.
Sept. 3: Green Canyon
Sept. 10: at Manti
Sept. 17: Juan Diego*
Sept. 24: Ben Lomond*
Oct. 1: at Grantsville*
Thurs., Oct. 7: at Ogden*
Wed., Oct. 13: Union*
* — Denotes 3A North game