Morgan football preview: Trojans take new coach, young team into state title defense

MORGAN — The high school football world in Utah thought that the local coaching-change chaos was done when Layton Christian announced Scott Feldman as its new head coach in April.
The high school football world in Utah was wrong. What happened next was like the TV advertisement displaying a phone number at the bottom of the screen, then having the As-Seen-on-TV guy exclaim, “But wait, there’s more!”
Longtime Morgan High head coach Kovi Christiansen announced in June he was retiring.
Christiansen went 107-45 as the head coach from 2007-19, during which time the Trojans won four region titles (2008, 2016-18) and the 2019 state championship, an 8-0 win against Juab at Dixie State last November.
The retirement was somewhat of a shock — Christiansen has been preparing to make the jump to school administration for awhile — but in the end, it wasn’t too surprising that MHS administration went with Jared Barlow as the new head coach a couple weeks later.
Barlow has been coaching on the Trojans staff since 2005 and most of that time has been spent as defensive coordinator.
The transition is pretty seamless.
Morgan’s still going to be one of the teams to beat in 3A, as usual. The Trojans have won at least seven games each season since 2008 and they have 110 kids in the program in grades 9-12.
“As you build a program, the kids learn what they’re supposed to do and then it’s just about putting kids in the right places. That group last year, that’s what they did really well, they understood what they were supposed to do,” Barlow said.
Overall, the team differences come in the experience department. No longer are the Trojans riding with a large senior class that’s started for three years.
There are many new starters in the fold and an emphasis on getting them ready for game speed.
“We need communication. If you don’t know what you’re doing, ask someone that does, learn what you need to do,” senior lineman Ryker Keele said.
Most of the inexperience will be on defense, which last year was one of the best in 3A allowing a paltry 8.46 points per game (it was 9.2 ppg after factoring in a schedule game going down as a forfeit win).
As for the target on their back with being defending state champions, it’s going to be a week-by-week experience facing teams who’d love to put a feather in their cap by taking out a vaunted team.
“We just need to play our game, trust each other on the field, know what each other is capable of and play together as brothers,” quarterback Ryder Lish said.
Morgan’s offense will take more of a read-option look with Lish as a dual-threat quarterback, which will be a slightly different look than past years with a pocket passer.
COVID-19 hasn’t had as much of an effect on the Trojans being in a more rural county than others along the Wasatch Front. But there were some lessons learned.
“It kind of refocused everybody on how fragile things really are. It can be taken from you in a moment’s notice and so because of that, it’s given them that focus of, this is what we love, this is what we want to do, so we need to do what we can to make sure we get to have that opportunity,” Barlow said.
QUOTABLE
“Coming off the state championship, we just want to prove that we’re the top dog and do it again this year,” Lish said.
WHAT’S NEW
Barlow is new as a head coach. The school also installed a new set of bleachers and press box that are much larger than the previous bleachers.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2019 season: 12-1 (4-1 Region 13). The Trojans won the 3A state championship with an 8-0 victory against Juab. It was their first state title since 1997.
2020 strength of schedule: 43-38 (.531)
Players to watch: Ryker Keele (C/DT), Ryder Lish (QB/S), Klint Love (LB), Morgan Garner (OL), Sam Hansen (DB), Tanner Belinski (RB)
Returning starters: 5 (2 offense, 3 defense)
Strength/weakness: Run game/inexperience
NOTES
Morgan has its home opener on Aug. 28, and then no home games until Oct. 8. The Trojans only have seven games on the docket this year and didn't play in Week 1.
Two September bye weeks may be filled at some point by teams who’ve had games canceled due to COVID-19 infections.
Morgan will meet Green Canyon for the first time ever.
According to historian George Felt’s records, the Trojans rank 12th all-time in the state with 486 victories. They’re five ahead of No. 13 Beaver (481) 14 behind No. 11 American Fork (500).
Morgan’s most-played rivalry is Grantsville and the Trojans own a 52-29-2 record against the Cowboys, according to Felt.
MHS has been in the playoffs 52 times with a 58-45 playoff record, according to Felt. The 52 playoff appearances ranks tied for seventh in state history.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 21: at Bear River, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: Snow Canyon, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: at Summit Academy*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Juan Diego*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: South Summit*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Grantsville*, 7 p.m.
*Region 13 game