Morgan High will face Juab at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Dixie State in the 3A football state championship game, aiming for back-to-back football state championships for the first time in school history.
This is notable for two main reasons.
1. The obvious in COVID-19. The state saw how Fremont and Kearns' seasons ended in the playoffs due to COVID-19 cases, so the fact Morgan has made it this far without a shutdown is impressive.
2. It's difficult to get to a state championship game, let alone a repeat trip. That the Trojans are here after starting the season with five returning starters and a new head coach is another impressive achievement.
But Morgan's goal all along has been to get to Nov. 14.
"Coming off the state championship, we just want to prove that we’re the top dog and do it again this year," quarterback Ryder Lish said after an August practice.
It's rational to expect that the Juab game will have a different intensity to it, judging solely because the Trojans beat the Wasps 8-0 in last year's title game on the same field.
Head coach Jared Barlow thinks the team is well-prepared.
"We’ve been in quite a few battles this year. The preseason was brutally tough," Barlow said.
Morgan's first three games came against 4A schools Bear River (a 20-14 loss), Snow Canyon (24-13 loss to a 4A semifinalist) and Green Canyon (16-14 win).
Ever since, the Trojans have crushed 3A competition to the tune of seven wins in seven games by a scoring margin of 309-58.
Apart from Barlow taking over as head coach in June after being the longtime defensive coordinator, the big switch at MHS this year had to do with offensive philosophy.
The Trojans have been a spread offense team for awhile, but not a read-option team until this year.
"I think it's gone excellent," Barlow said. "First few games it was a struggle getting used to everything and having them understand what we’re trying to do, and understand defenses, things like that. I’m so impressed with our offensive line with the way they’re playing."
Morgan's strength last year was undoubtedly its defense, led by a group of mostly returning starters. There's been across-the-board improvement, Barlow said.
"They’ve all done a really good job. Up front, the defensive line is where we had a lot of question marks and they’ve been solid for us," Barlow said. "Tanner Stanley at corner, he’s played quarterback the last few years, this is the first year he’s played corner."
Stanley has two interception returns for touchdown in the last two playoff games.
Morgan has used a couple things to its advantage this season.
The first is that the Trojans platoon on both sides of the ball, meaning they don't have any players who start both ways. Barlow said there's the occasional player who starts on one side and plays about a handful of plays on the other side but, in terms of two-way starters, there are none.
"You save on the unnecessary hits and having to be in there too much. As far as our health goes, we’re really healthy right now. We’ll find out after this testing," Barlow said earlier this week.
The other advantage: Morgan had three bye weeks, coming on Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and Sept. 25, where other teams in the state usually have one at the most every year. The schedule was partly left open on purpose in case a COVID rescheduling gave the Trojans a new game to play.
The Trojans delegation (players, coaches, staff) was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday by a mobile unit from the Utah Department of Health. In order to participate in Saturday's game, one must have a negative test result.
Those were part of some exceptions laid out in Gov. Gary Herbert's latest health order that began Monday, which allows high school football playoffs to continue provided teams and venues follow very strict protocols, with testing being one of them.
"We’re just really grateful and thankful that we get to play. We look at it as a blessing," Barlow said.
A LOOK AT JUAB
Juab ripped through its region with ease and has just one loss on its record, a 28-7 decision against 5A semifinalist Salem Hills.
Barlow said the Wasps don't have a go-to player in their single-back spread offense, rather they're very good at spreading the ball around.
Eight receivers have 10 or more catches for Juab, which also has three players who have rushed for 450-plus yards.
"You’re game planning more for a scheme and a system than you are for a player," Barlow said.
Defensively, Juab has registered 46 sacks in 12 games and forced 27 turnovers, two highlights to a defense that allows 13.5 points per game.
The ace in the hole for the Wasps? The kicker, sophomore Ryker Richards.
In their playoff game against San Juan, Richards made a 43-yard field goal where the ball reached its apex just moments before going through the uprights, meaning the field goal probably would've been from 50 or more yards.
THE NUMBERS GAME
Here's how each team stacks up in terms of average scoring offense, scoring defense and offensive/defensive output.
Scoring offense: Morgan 35.2 ppg, Juab 34.9
Scoring defense: Morgan 11.6 ppg, Juab 13.5
Passing offense: Juab 146.9 ypg, Morgan 112.6
Rushing offense: Juab 197.8 ypg, Morgan 184.1
Pass defense: Juab 148 yards allowed per game, Morgan 149.2
Rushing defense: Morgan allows 80.3 yards per game on 2.6 yards per carry, Juab 102 on 4.1 yards per carry
HOW TO WATCH
Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The game can be streamed online at local10.centracom.com.