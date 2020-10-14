MORGAN — Quarterback Ryder Lish threw two touchdown passes and one ran for one more as Morgan High football (5-2, 4-0 Region 13) completed an unbeaten region campaign by thrashing Grantsville 35-0 on Wednesday night.
Lish threw a 28-yard TD pass to Nick Despain and a 19-yard TD strike to Gavin Turner. Lish ran in a 12-yard TD in the third quarter.
Klint Love scored a 1-yard rushing TD and Jarron Savage returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown. Tanner Belinski rushed 11 times for 165 yards.
In four region games, Morgan outscored opponents 195-51.
CLEARFIELD 28, LAYTON 17
CLEARFIELD — Clearfield outscored Layton 14-0 in the fourth quarter to win a Region 1 contest that was rescheduled due to Layton’s COVID-19 quarantine earlier this season.
Layton (2-6, 2-4 Region 1) quarterback Garrett Gifford threw two touchdown passes, one to Carter Mayfield and another to Samuel Vanhorne. Porter Hansen made a field goal for the Lancers and Jaron McMillan intercepted a pass in the second half.
Clearfield (3-7, 2-5) did not report stats.
The 6A playoffs will comprise 24 teams this year, but both Clearfield and Layton are expected to qualify for the postseason.
FREMONT 16, FARMINGTON 10
PLAIN CITY — Kyler Kotter rushed for an 18-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Fremont (5-5) beat Farmington (2-8) to complete the regular season. Leading 14-10, Fremont got a safety to finish the scoring.
Cannon Kofford rushed for a touchdown in the first half to give Fremont a 7-3 lead. Kotter rushed for 67 yards total.
Gavin Jensen made a field goal and Boston Reinhold rushed 4 yards for a score for Farmington. Reinhold rushed for 95 yards and Drew Patterson rushed for 84.
PROVO 42, NORTHRIDGE 16
LAYTON — Northridge (0-10) was within 14-9 in the third quarter before Provo scored 28 unanswered points to put the game to bed.
Trailing 14-0, the Knights got on the board with a safety, then Bryce Hughes found Brooks Ashton for a 78-yard touchdown pass. With 44 seconds left in the game, Famous Williams lofted a touchdown pass to Logan Smith.
OTHER SCORES
Bountiful 38, Viewmont 7
Woods Cross 20, Mountain View 10
GIRLS SOCCER
MORGAN 7, UNION 0
MORGAN — Capri Jones netted a hat trick and No. 2 Morgan poured in six second-half goals to bury No. 15 Union in a 3A playoff second-round win.
Jayda Jones, Brooklyn Peterson, Addi Adams and Kaydence Wardell also scored for Morgan (14-2). Peterson and Corinne Henderson each had two assists, and Viana Johnson earned the clean sheet.
Morgan advances to the quarterfinals and will host No. 7 seed Carbon (11-5) on Saturday.
ST. JOSEPH 8, GUNNISON 0
OGDEN — Sam Munson scored a brace to lead No. 6 St. Joseph to a win over No. 11 Gunnison Valley in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
Ellen Rickerd added two goals and three assists, and Kenzie Munson earned the shutout for St. Joseph (9-4). Kathryn VanWagoner, Ciera Aguirre, Lexi Brown and Cate Schmeling also scored goals.
St. Joseph will travel to play No. 3 Millard (11-3) in the quarterfinals Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. JOSEPH 3 ROWLAND HALL 1
SALT LAKE CITY — St. Joseph bested Rowland Hall 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-7 to win the Region 17 volleyball championship outright. This is the Jayhawks’ (9-2, 9-0 Region 17) first region volleyball title since 2014.
Sarah Snell led the way with 15 kills and six service aces, Gabby Morales had 29 assists, Katelyn Sumner had 16 digs with five aces, and Montse Hernandez had 10 kills with 12 digs.