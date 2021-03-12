Owen Pentz may have been the last person to find out he was going to next week’s NCAA Division I men’s wrestling championships.
Pentz, a Croydon native and Morgan High alumnus who now wrestles at North Dakota State, was jogging around campus during practice earlier this week, got back to the wrestling room and his coaches were all there.
“They kind of looked me and started smiling and said, ‘Congratulations, you made it,’” said in a phone interview Friday.
When he picked up his phone to start telling his family the news, he ended up reading a bunch of text messages from people who had already found out he made the tournament, which starts next Thursday in St. Louis, Missouri.
Pentz, who is in his freshman collegiate season, finished seventh in the 197-pound weight class at last weekend's Big 12 wrestling championships, and only the top five placers are guaranteed spots at nationals, so he wasn't expecting to get an at-large bid.
"It's a big accomplishment for me just being able to get selected in an at-large bid ... so I'm just excited and really grateful to be able to go and wrestle on the big stage," he said.
Pentz’s path to the NCAA wrestling championships has been "ever-changing," he said.
The first half of the ever-changing journey: Pentz graduated from Morgan High in 2017 as a two-time Utah state champion, signed with Fresno State's wrestling team, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South Africa, returned to Utah after the two years, then moved to Fresno a couple months later in August 2019.
“I stayed out there for two weeks and I just, it didn’t really feel right to stay out there. I want to say I had a little bit of homesickness because I had just disappeared for two years then came back. I was only home for a month-and-a-half, then I had to move away again,” Pentz said.
The second half of the ever-changing journey: he wanted to get married to his high school sweetheart Josey, left Fresno State in the fall of 2019, moved back to Utah, got a job and helped his dad on the family ranch in Croydon.
He and his dad were driving back home from a cattle sale in Coalville this past October, looking for a place to stop and eat when Pentz got a call from the Fresno State coach saying the program was being discontinued after this season.
Owen and Josey got married in November and drove back to Fresno in early December as Owen planned to wrestle for the Bulldogs this spring.
On the drive out there, Pentz got a call from NDSU wrestling coach Roger Kish who said he was interested in having Pentz go to NDSU in the spring and wrestle.
Pentz said he would think about it. Less than a month later, they moved to Fargo, North Dakota, a few days after Christmas. There was yet another thing that got between Pentz and college wrestling: his weight.
“It’s been pretty difficult to get back into the swing of things. It wasn’t easy taking a 3 1/2 year break and jumping back into it full swing, it was probably one of the harder things that I’ve had to go through,” Pentz said.
He weighed 223 pounds when he got to Fargo and had to get to 197 in about a month, an experience he hated.
“I should probably give my wife a pretty big shoutout because I would go to bed grumpy, I’d wake up grumpy, just throughout the whole day I’d be mean because at the time I was probably only eating like 500-800 calories a day, mostly just fruit and vegetables and a little bit of water so she had to put up with my attitude for that part,” Pentz said.
Pentz went 7-4 this season and is the No. 31 seed in the 197-pound weight class's 32-wrestler bracket. In his first-round match, Pentz will meet No. 2 Eric Schultz of Nebraska.
Pentz's family, some of those who knew he'd be wrestling at the NCAA's, will be there to see him, too.