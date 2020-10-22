MIDWAY — Morgan High won its third straight girls cross country team championship and a Morgan boys runner claimed an individual title Thursday at Soldier Hollow.
The Morgan girls placed three runners inside the top 15 and beat North Sanpete 49-78 to claim the 3A state title.
Oakley Olson finished second overall with a time of 20:11.0 to lead the Trojans. Kate Heywood (22:41.2) was 12th, Melanie Bybee (23:07.7) finished 15th, Bailey Beckstrom (23:26.3) took 16th and Ella Stevenson (23:27.6) was 17th.
On the boys side, Morgan’s Gave Sargent won the individual medal with a first-place time of 17:34.1, leading the Trojans to a third-place team finish with 78 points. Parker Wallace (18:32.9) finished fifth for Morgan.
6A
MIDWAY — Layton’s Emma Thornley (20:14.8) won individual medalist honors in the girls race, winning by nine seconds. Teammate Hailey Low (20:38.1) finished fifth to help the Lancers to a third-place team finish.
Davis finished sixth in the girls race, led by Hope Preston’s 17th-place finish (21:22.5).
On the boys side, Davis runner Hunter Kitchen (17:13) was the top area individual finisher in eighth place, leading Davis to a fourth-place team finish. Layton’s Nicholas Murray (17:14.4) was right behind Kitchen in ninth place.
Weber finished eighth in the boys team table, led by Andrew Harris (17:30.8) in 15th place. Roy was 10th, led by Luke Crossley (18:12.4) in 36th.
5A
MIDWAY — Woods Cross runner Carlee Hansen (19:55) and Bountiful’s Dalton Mortensen (16:41.5) won the individual girls and boys 5A titles, respectively, while Farmington High repeated as boys team champions.
Farmington’s team title was led by Simon Mitchell (17:11.4) in fourth, Isaac Halverson (17:22.1) in sixth, Britton Austin (17:23.5) in eighth and Nick Siddoway (17:26.4) in 12th. In the team table, Bountiful finished fifth and Woods Cross seventh.
On the girls side, Bonneville’s Sienna Barton (20:52.5) finished fifth in the title race. Farmington was the top area team finisher in fourth.