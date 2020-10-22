Morgan High girls cross country state championship 2020

Members of the Morgan High girls cross country team pose with the 3A state championship trophy after winning the team title Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Soldier Hollow in Midway.

 Photo supplied, UHSAA

MIDWAY — Morgan High won its third straight girls cross country team championship and a Morgan boys runner claimed an individual title Thursday at Soldier Hollow.

The Morgan girls placed three runners inside the top 15 and beat North Sanpete 49-78 to claim the 3A state title.

Oakley Olson finished second overall with a time of 20:11.0 to lead the Trojans. Kate Heywood (22:41.2) was 12th, Melanie Bybee (23:07.7) finished 15th, Bailey Beckstrom (23:26.3) took 16th and Ella Stevenson (23:27.6) was 17th.

On the boys side, Morgan’s Gave Sargent won the individual medal with a first-place time of 17:34.1, leading the Trojans to a third-place team finish with 78 points. Parker Wallace (18:32.9) finished fifth for Morgan.

6A

MIDWAY — Layton’s Emma Thornley (20:14.8) won individual medalist honors in the girls race, winning by nine seconds. Teammate Hailey Low (20:38.1) finished fifth to help the Lancers to a third-place team finish.

Davis finished sixth in the girls race, led by Hope Preston’s 17th-place finish (21:22.5).

On the boys side, Davis runner Hunter Kitchen (17:13) was the top area individual finisher in eighth place, leading Davis to a fourth-place team finish. Layton’s Nicholas Murray (17:14.4) was right behind Kitchen in ninth place.

Weber finished eighth in the boys team table, led by Andrew Harris (17:30.8) in 15th place. Roy was 10th, led by Luke Crossley (18:12.4) in 36th.

5A

MIDWAY — Woods Cross runner Carlee Hansen (19:55) and Bountiful’s Dalton Mortensen (16:41.5) won the individual girls and boys 5A titles, respectively, while Farmington High repeated as boys team champions.

Farmington’s team title was led by Simon Mitchell (17:11.4) in fourth, Isaac Halverson (17:22.1) in sixth, Britton Austin (17:23.5) in eighth and Nick Siddoway (17:26.4) in 12th. In the team table, Bountiful finished fifth and Woods Cross seventh.

On the girls side, Bonneville’s Sienna Barton (20:52.5) finished fifth in the title race. Farmington was the top area team finisher in fourth.

Thursday's area volleyball results will be added to this story as they become available tonight.

Patrick Carr, Brett Hein and Justin Johnson contributed to this report.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!