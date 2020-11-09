Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, Utah's emergency alert system relayed a message to every smart phone in the state, advising people of a new state of emergency about to be issued by Gov. Gary Herbert.
The new order introduced a two-week postponement of sporting events and athletic contests due to out-of-control COVID-19 rates in the state — except for high school football, which is reaching the crescendo of its season.
Morgan High will still get to play in its 3A state football championship game this at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Juab High at Dixie State, albeit with tighter restrictions regarding fan attendance and COVID-19 testing.
"First thought was I’m glad that we still get to play a game. Those kids have worked so dang hard and done everything they’ve been asked to do," Morgan head coach Jared Barlow told the Standard-Examiner on Monday.
According to the text of the executive order, the athletic contest suspension doesn't apply to high school football games or practices that meet the following conditions:
1. Each participant, including every coach, athletic trainer, staff member and athlete, must wear a face mask except while actively participating in a play. (This has already been a requirement, but athletic teams across the state have largely not followed it.)
2. The event host limits in-person attendance only to participating athletes, coaches, trainers, staff and no more than two (2) additional individuals per attending coach, trainer, athlete or staff member. (This is stricter than the previous attendance limitation, where a limited number of tickets were available.)
3. Each spectator wears a face mask and maintains at least 6 feet of physical distance from an individual from a different household. (This has also been a requirement, but it's been rarely enforced at the high school level).
4. No coach, trainer, staff member or athlete is permitted to participate in a game unless the coach, trainer, staff member or athlete receives a negative test result from a diagnostic test approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to determine current COVID-19 infection within 72 hours before the game.
Putting that into simpler terms, the entire Morgan High football delegation (players, coaches, trainers, staff members attending) will have to receive a negative COVID-19 test result this week in order to be cleared for Saturday's game.
"We’re just really grateful and thankful that we get to play. We look at it as a blessing. That's kind of been our mindset is just get one more week. This is the last week, so we want to finish this week out," Barlow said.
There's no word on how the MHS football delegation (upwards of 100 people) will be tested, and whether team members will have to seek out and produce their own test results or whether the Weber-Morgan Health Department will administer the tests.