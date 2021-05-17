DRAPER — When Morgan High first took the lead Monday in the 3A boys soccer semifinals, there was a certain element of good fortune to the 1-0 halftime lead.
Rory Williams’ long-range shot slipped right through the Emery goalkeeper’s arms and legs and wound up in the net.
But the Trojans pressed on, showed their 1-0 lead wasn’t a fluke and beat the Spartans 4-0 to advance to Tuesday’s title game at Rio Tinto Stadium against the Judge Memorial/Delta winner.
It’ll be the second time in three seasons that Morgan will have played for the boys soccer state championship, having lost 1-0 to Judge Memorial in 2018 (the 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19).
“We had to be really patient. They really kind of packed it in defensively and we knew they were gonna try to do that. It makes it hard to get opportunities and shots on goal,” Morgan head coach Seth Wallace said.
On top of Morgan’s three second-half goals, the Trojans had a handful of close calls with the crossbar, coming after a first half in which they dominated possession to the tune of very few clear-cut scoring chances.
It was very close to being a different game, but Morgan goalkeeper Tanner Stanley dove low to his left to keep out a one-on-one opportunity and preserve the Trojans’ lead.
A few minutes later, Cole Terry threaded a low shot through a crowd of defenders and in for a 2-0 lead.
“We just were patient, waited for our chances and luckily got a couple in. Second half, I thought we played with a little more intensity,” Wallace said.
Isaac Lowder’s solo effort on the left side produced the team’s third goal, after Lowder had a frustrating afternoon shooting and passing the ball.
Toward the end of the game, Owen Tolman’s slow-rolling shot deflected off the keeper’s feet, bounced over the keeper’s head and spun into the net.
The score looked lopsided, but that only really reflected the second half. Emery, the No. 13 seed which had upset two better-seeded teams coming in, played well at times despite eventually being outmatched.
“I gotta give it up to Emery though, they came out hard, really battled us. They were winning 50-50 balls in the first half. Second half, we made that a big emphasis and did a lot better,” Wallace said.
2A SEMIFINALS: WATERFORD 1 (3), ST. JOSEPH 1 (2)
At the end of regulation, two St. Joseph High boys soccer players fell to the turf, the result of an intense, exhausting 100 minutes of soccer in the 2A state semifinals on a muggy Monday afternoon at Juan Diego High.
The Jayhawks were out of gas, but the game was still going. In a penalty shootout, Waterford beat St. Joseph 3-2 to end the Jayhawks’ unbeaten season one game before the state finals.
Ravens keeper Atticus Benson saved three of the Jayhawks’ five spot kicks in the shootout and was mobbed by his teammates near the goal, while St. Joseph somberly watched from afar.
“I had a video on Youtube of (St. Joseph) playing Rowland Hall I watched where they (kicked their penalties) and I got three out of four right. So I felt really confident going in,” Benson said, referring to St. Joseph’s game against Rowland Hall on March 19 that the Jayhawks won in a penalty shootout.
The teams entered regulation tied 1-1, from a Kasper Nillson free kick in the first half for the Ravens and an Ozzy Escalona equalizer late in the second half.
St. Joseph had dozens of chances spread throughout the game, but Benson denied all but one of them, that being the Escalona goal.
“People are pushing harder, a lot of adrenaline going through their bodies, hotter surface with turf, which can lead to people pushing themselves harder than they’re meant to go,” SJC coach Clay Parry said.
St. Joseph beat Waterford 2-1 on the road in region play back on March 30 en route to the 2A Northern region championship. It wasn't meant to be the second time.
“I’m way happy with the boys, to go undefeated until the semifinals is quite an accomplishment for these boys and they deserve the best. Unfortunately, we came up short," Parry said.
Jonathan Ramirez made the first kick in the shootout for SJC, then goalkeeper Josh Ortiz saved a Waterford kick to give the Jayhawks an early edge — an edge that Benson, the Waterford keeper, negated.
He said he watched the penalty shootout video three times and had memorized which Jayhawks players shot in which direction in their penalty kicks.
Three of the next four SJC spot kicks hit Benson’s hands and deflected harmlessly away from the goal, closing the book for the Jayhawks’ season.