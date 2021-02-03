Several Northern Utah prep football players put pen to paper Wednesday for their college destinations on National Signing Day.
ROY
Izzy Gordon, RB, Utah State: Until early this week, Gordon was verbally committed to Weber State before Utah State came in Monday night with a preferred walk-on offer. Gordon rushed for 1,298 yards and 10 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per carry this season.
Cade Harris, WR/DB/KR, Air Force: Harris verbally committed to Air Force in January and officially signed Wednesday. Harris was a do-it-all player for the Royals, gaining 643 receiving yards, 362 rushing yards and 241 kick return yards this season.
Preston Anderson, LB, Dixie State: Anderson made 94 total tackles with nine tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. He announced a walk-on offer from Dixie State on Jan. 30, then announced a commitment Wednesday morning. Anderson’s older brother Nathan Anderson is a redshirt freshman defensive tackle for the Trailblazers.
Mason Thueson, WR/DB, Southern Utah: SUU announced Thueson’s signing and has categorized him as a tight end. Thueson played seven of Roy’s 10 games, missing three due to injury, and had 170 receiving yards with three touchdowns on offense and made one interception on defense.
WEBER
Jakob Hellmann, OL, College of San Mateo: Hellmann, a right tackle, blocked for an offense that totaled 1,580 rushing yards in nine games with 14 rushing touchdowns. College of San Mateo is a junior college in California that played for a state junior college championship in 2019.
FREMONT
Kord Boyle, OL, Snow College: Boyle blocked for a team that rushed for 1,087 yards in 10 games with 13 rushing touchdowns. Fremont averaged 28.8 points per game last season.
Trapper Behm, P/K, William Penn: Behm made 24 of 24 extra point attempts and 3 of 5 field goal attempts while averaging 39.9 yards per punt. Nine of his 36 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. William Penn is an NAIA school in Iowa.
BOX ELDER
Parker Buchanan, QB/DB, Utah State: Buchanan verbally committed to Utah State nearly a year ago and has been recruited by the Aggies as an athlete. Buchan threw for 1,222 yards and rushed for 852 as quarterback last season.
Kellen Collier, OL/DL, Black Hills State: Collier played both ways for the Bees. On defense, he made 39 tackles in nine games with five sacks.
BEAR RIVER
Kace Jones, RB/LB, Utah State: Jones was deciding between walk-on offers from Utah and BYU before Utah State came in early Wednesday with a PWO, according to head coach Chris Wise. Jones rushed for 1,367 yards in 11 games with 16 touchdowns and averaged 7.0 yards per carry. Jones also led the team with 68 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and four sacks on defense. Jones will serve a mission after high school.
Baxter Wise, OL, Weber State: Wise will take a PWO at Weber State after serving a mission. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for 1,887 team rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns and an average of 5.0 yards per rush.
VIEWMONT
Derek Riederer, WR/SS, Black Hills State: Riederer has perhaps the most interesting story of this recruiting class. He came to the United States from Switzerland with the desire to earn a college football scholarship, couldn’t get into Viewmont at first, eventually got into Viewmont this year, then wasn’t eligible for the Vikings until the second game, according to coach Scott Ditty.
In seven games played (VHS lost games due to quarantine), Riederer put up these numbers: 39 catches, 667 yards, five touchdowns, 65 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
BOUNTIFUL
Micah Pettit, K/P, Lafayette: Pettit announced he’s committed to Lafayette College, which competes in the Division-I FCS Patriot League on the east coast.
COLLEGE UPDATES
BYU: BYU announced two mid-year enrollees from the area: Tysen Lewis (Weber) and Josh Larsen (Woods Cross). Both are returned missionaries. Lewis, an offensive lineman, graduated from Weber in 2018. Larsen, a defensive lineman, graduated from Woods Cross in 2019.
UTAH STATE: The Aggies officially announced the signing of three area players: Sione Moa (Weber), Jack Rigby (Davis) and Otto Tia (Northridge). Moa, a linebacker, and Rigby, a tight end, are returned missionaries. Tia, a wide receiver, graduated in 2020.
IDAHO STATE: Idaho State announced the signing of offensive lineman Owen Stewart, a 2018 Fremont High graduate who’s listed as a returned missionary.
