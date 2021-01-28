The red faces and splotchy eyes told the whole story for Fremont’s girls basketball team when it walked out of the western Huntsman Center locker room last February.
Player after player walked out until eventually Halle Duft, her right knee heavily taped and sporting a huge brace, limped out.
Duft had suffered a torn ACL in the closing moments of the state semifinal win over Skyridge the previous night and it subsequently put her on the bench in the second half of the Silverwolves’ 59-51 title-game loss to Bingham where they were outscored 36-22 in the second half.
“It was really rough just because our team had worked so hard, we had come so far from the previous year losing in the semis and all worked so hard all year, came together, were really close and it just really sucked that in the last minute we couldn’t pull it out together,” Duft said.
She tried to help the team as best she could in the second half, encouraging the players from the bench and quasi-coaching during the game even. Bingham was too much.
“I don’t think there’s really a way to fully express how crushing that was emotionally,” Fremont head coach Lisa Dalebout said. “I think it was — we obviously knew we had a job to do, and then when it didn’t work out and it wasn’t working out the way that we were hoping it would in the middle of the game, it was actually heartbreaking to see (Duft) not be able to like make the cuts and be able to play the game that she worked so hard to get to.”
Nearly a year after the loss and the surgery, Duft says she still needs to get some of her quickness back, but she’s pretty much back to business as usual for the unbeaten and dominant Silverwolves.
A cursory look at the team’s stats shows Duft as the team’s sixth-leading scorer, but the numbers don’t explain how important Duft, now in her third year as starting point guard, is to the whole picture.
“There’s no way to statistically chart presence, if that makes any sense, and she really does have presence on the floor. When she’s on the floor, the team really has a lot of confidence, things run really smooth,” Dalebout said.
Duft is the floor leader for a Fremont team that starts three Division-I level forwards in Emma Calvert, Timea Gardiner and Maggie Mendelson, and has a fourth player, junior Mia Austin, who averages double-figure scoring alongside the big three.
Duft has averaged more assists per game (5.9) than points per game (5.3) the past two seasons.
“I just like to be able to distribute to everybody else, help everybody else get shots, be a leader, control the floor and help everybody know what they’re doing and know where to go,” Duft said.
Duft had the surgery 11 days before Utah banned elective surgeries early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her mom Sherri is a physical therapist and helped a ton in the rehab process, and her dad Eric is an assistant coach for the Weber State men’s team so they spent considerable time running through non-contact basketball drills in an empty Dee Events Center.
About two to three weeks after the surgery, she could walk normally. Then Duft moved to stationary shooting, then was jogging at three months after and didn’t play live basketball until just before Fremont’s first practice.
“(Rehab is) actually a lot harder than a lot of people think and what I initially thought for a major surgery or injury. It’s hard work. There’s a lot of strength stuff and movement, and all kinds of different stuff for each stage,” Duft said.
Eric Duft has been a WSU assistant since 2006, practically Halle’s whole life, which means she also had a front-row seat to Damian Lillard’s college days and she’s been able to pick his brain about basketball.
“He shows a lot of leadership and stuff, and will just talk to me about that,” Halle Duft said. “His work ethic is really inspiring, nobody knows exactly how hard he works and much he works and stuff; when I watch his workouts or he’ll talk to me about what he’s doing, it’s just like so inspiring and makes me want to work more and more.”
The 2020-21 campaign is a new season and Dalebout has said that plenty of times, but there’s still some bitterness about how the season ended last year for Fremont.
In the title game, Fremont led at halftime behind 17 points and a searing shooting game from Gardiner with Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell looking on.
Bingham threw out a box-and-one defense and held Gardiner to two points after halftime, pressed more with Duft on the bench and then practically made every shot it took.
“The adage as a basketball coach is always, ‘It’s next man up,’ but when you try to create a close-knit environment where they care about each other, it’s really hard for people just to kind of get over a devastating injury and the way it worked out,” Dalebout said.
In the fourth quarter of a game at Syracuse last week, Duft received a dribble handoff at the right elbow, looked at her teammate in the corner and had the ball extended as if she was about to pass.
In practically one motion, she looked off the defender guarding the basket, swung the ball back in front of her and tried a scoop shot at an open basket while the Syracuse defender was practically still jumping over to guard the corner.
Duft missed the shot, but the awareness to look off the defender and the quick manner in which she did it showed that opponents might want to ignore the knee brace, lest they think she’s still hindered on the court.
“It takes probably until the first year after surgery to just gain 100% of your quickness and speed back so I think that’s just most of it, but every game I’m feeling better and better like I’m getting more into it,” Duft said.