Nearly two dozen Northern Utah high school wrestlers will participate in next Tuesday's All-Star Duals exhibition in Orem, USA Wrestling Utah announced this week.
The All-Star Duals are an exhibition event hosted by USA Wrestling Utah each year, pitting the best wrestlers in the state against each other regardless of their school's classification.
USA Wrestling is the sport's national governing body at the amateur level and is the representative to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Normally, the All-Star Duals are held at Utah Valley University. This year's event is being held at Telos U, a teen and young adult treatment center in Orem.
Another normal occurrence at the All-Star Duals is wrestlers from the 3A-1A schools scoring big wins over 6A-4A's best wrestlers.
Last year, for instance, three Morgan High wrestlers won their matches against wrestlers from Maple Mountain (5A), Westlake (6A) and Bingham (6A).
Fans aren't allowed this year, but each wrestler is allowed two parents to attend. The matchups are expected to be finalized later this week. Northern Utah wrestlers won 13 of 21 matches in which they participated in last year.
Last year's All-Star Duals featured the first all-girls matches — there were seven — in the event's history. This year, there are 33 girls listed in the lineup.
AREA WRESTLERS COMPETING
Girls: Brinlee Gines (Fremont, 132-pound weight class), BreAnn Nalder (Fremont, 150), Adel Roennebeck (Syracuse, 170), Riley Winters (Northridge, 190)
Boys: Jake Waddoups (Farmington, 106), Trenton Ward (Bear River, 113), Bridger Ricks (Box Elder, 120), Quade Smith (Layton, 120), Sutton Brown (Syracuse, 126), Blake Woolsey (Morgan, 120), Will Korth (Morgan, 126), Waylen Pentz (Morgan, 132), Jaron Campbell (Morgan, 145), Maclaine Percival (Davis, 160), Jordan Faifai (Syracuse, 160), Marcus Espinoza-Owens (Viewmont, 160), Caleb Marx (Box Elder, 170), Lucas Cochran (Box Elder, 195), Christian Smoot (Woods Cross, 195), Nolan Kiser (Fremont, 220), Kellen Collier (Box Elder, 285)