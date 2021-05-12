If the Utah High School Activities Association wants to implement a shot clock for high school basketball in the state, it can now do so with no penalty from above.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced Wednesday that states can adopt a 35-second shot clock beginning in the 2022-23 school year, which essentially removes a huge roadblock standing in front of 42 states, including Utah, to start using a shot clock without forfeiting a spot on the NFHS basketball rules committee.
A press release from the NFHS said a 35-second shot clock is permitted by state adoption, while "a proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved."
Eight states presently use a shot clock, but interest has been growing lately and several states have seriously discussed adding the shot clock.
Whether the UHSAA will adopt the shot clock is a completely different story. In the past, the forfeiture of participation on the rules committee was an impediment to any serious discussion about adding a shot clock in Utah.
It's unclear how big of an issue that ever was, and if or when there will even be a discussion about adding the shot clock.
Though use of the shot clock seems to be universally liked because it gives defenses a tangible reward for playing well (a shot -clock violation against the other team) and eliminates the “stall-ball” tactic some coaches use in games, there are several coaches who have told the Standard-Examiner they aren’t fond of the idea.
They say a shot clock favors the more athletic teams and its absence means players can learn the game instead of thinking about how much time is left on the shot clock.
If the shot clock were to ever be approved in Utah, there would be some obstacles — namely, the cost. In years past, local high schools have been quoted $5,000 for a new shot-clock system, including installation fees.
That $5,000 doesn’t include continuing costs, such as paying a shot-clock operator for each home basketball game.
There’s still a question of where that money would come from, whether schools could afford it themselves, whether school districts would need to step in, whether the UHSAA would pay for any of it, or whether schools would need to solicit sponsorships or private donations to fund the purchase.