Here's a brief look at how boys basketball regions could shake out in Northern Utah as the 2020-21 season gets underway.
REGION 1
The 2019-20 season was one that spoiled boys basketball fans in Region 1, with six meetings between Fremont, Davis and Layton, three eventual state semifinalists, two of which faced off in the championship game.
The region will likely drop off this season, but that's more because last year has such a high bar to clear to that almost anything else will seem like a drop-off.
Layton appears to be the favorite owing to two Division-I forwards in the Lancers' frontcourt in Ethan Potter and Preston Squire. Guard play will be Layton's question mark.
Fremont and Davis graduated a ton of senior starters and bench players, and both teams will be question marks.
Fremont in particular, the defending state champion, is very young and inexperienced. The Darts aren't that much older, but they do have one returning starter in Rex Sunderland.
As far as who contends for the top half of the region? Weber and Roy have decent chances owing to the number of returners each team has. Both Northridge and Clearfield are young, with Syracuse a definite wildcard.
REGION 5
Before Dec. 3, this region likely would've come down to the two Farmington-Bountiful games. That might still be the case and those games will be the ones with college-level players on each bench (Bountiful's Rob Whaley and Farmington's Collin Chandler); however, Viewmont's start to the non-region season can't go unnoticed.
The Vikings shot 25 for 46 and beat Layton 79-70 last week, then nearly beat a highly regard West Jordan squad.
Despite graduating a ton of seniors, one shouldn't overlook defending region champion and state semifinalist Woods Cross, nor should anyone overlook Bonneville either.
The Lakers' margins were so thin last year. They finished fourth in the region at 4-6, but four of those losses were each between 1-3 points, or, one basket.
Any Bonneville game is likely to be low-scoring as the Lakers led the region in scoring defense at 52.7 points per game, about six points lower than the rest of the group.
4A/3A/2A regions
In Region 10, Ogden and Ben Lomond will try and get out of the bottom half of the standings, which is easier said than done.
Both teams have to replace lots of scoring (Garet Rentmeister at BL, Isaiah Coria and Austin Richards at Ogden) in a region where most of the other five teams return double-digit scorers.
Both teams will face a wide spectrum of non-region teams and, unless COVID-19 causes cancellations, each team will face a school from the 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A classifications.
Ogden has a non-region home and home with Bonneville; the Lakers won 56-32 last week and the second meeting is Dec. 18.
Bear River is off to a 3-0 start and has a couple solid scorers in Jace Jacobson and Kace Jones. The Cache Valley region is historically a tough slate for the Bears and they'll see good teams twice a week once region play is live.
Region 13 in 3A is going to be a tough proposition for Morgan, which has a young team this year apart from a two-year starter at point guard, Sam Hansen. The Trojans usually find ways to compete and players emerge eventually, so they should be looking at a top-half region finish.
In 2A Region 17, Layton Christian is in unfamiliar territory. The Eagles have been a defending region champion each year since the 2011-12 season and won eight region titles in a row until going 9-3 and taking second place last year.
So what have they done? Scheduled West, Wasatch Academy, Timpanogos, Summit Academy, Morgan and Emery in non-region play. LCA should contend for a region title again, if not win one.
St. Joseph has big shoes to fill with the graduation of 30-points-per-game scorer Sayveon Armstrong, who led them to a third-place region finish last season.
Utah Military Academy returns a 19 points-per-game guard in Natarius Smith, who already has a 30-point game this season, so look for the Thunderbirds to improve from their last-place region finish.