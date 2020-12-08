Prep basketball is entering its second week of competition. Here are some girls basketball players to keep an eye on in the 2020-21 season.
Timea Gardiner, Fremont
There might not be a player more versatile than Gardiner, who can score inside and outside, handle the ball and defend at a high level. Gardiner is rated by ESPN as a five-star recruit and the No. 4 player nationally in the class of 2022.
Emma Calvert, Fremont
Calvert's consistency is pretty commendable as the BYU-signed center enters her senior season: she shot 67% from the floor last season, 64% the year before and 59% as a freshman in 2017-18, all while averaging double-digit points per game.
Maggie Mendelson, Fremont
It says a lot about the depth of a team when the No. 21 basketball recruit in the country for the class of 2023 comes off the bench. Mendelson averaged 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and a team-high 1.6 blocks per game last season.
Halle Duft, Fremont
Duft's importance was felt all through last season, facilitating the best offense in the area, but then Fremont saw in the state championship game what happens if the three-year starting senior point guard isn't on the floor.
Kylee Mabry, Davis
A junior wing, Mabry has at least four basketball scholarship offers, most recently from Weber State and Hawai'i, to go with early offers from Montana State and Southern Utah.
Baylee Sanders, Syracuse
Sanders led the Titans in scoring, assists and steals at the point guard spot. She's the facilitator of a balanced team that has good guards and post players.
Rachel Godfrey, Syracuse
Godfrey, now a three-year starting senior, was Syracuse's main post scoring player last year at 9.9 points per game to go with 6.4 rebounds.
Gracie Sorenson, Syracuse
Sorenson, a 6-foot-5 junior center, committed to Dixie State this fall after leading the team in blocks (2.1) and co-leading rebounds (6.4) per game last season.
Kamryn Moore, Layton
Moore is a four-year varsity player, a returning starter at point guard, one of four seniors on the team and averaged 5.2 rebounds per game last year.
Loryn Brimhall, Roy
Brimhall didn't play last year, but scored 13 points with six rebounds and three steals in a Saturday win at Ogden.
Ashley Christensen, Ogden
Christensen started as a freshman in 2019-20 and led the Tigers in scoring. The sophomore guard has a 19-point, 7-of-11 shooting game under her belt already this season.
Delaney Baker, Farmington
Baker, now a third-year varsity player in the post, debuted with a monster 26 points in the win against Layton. She'll likely be the main target in the post this year for a balanced Farmington squad eyeing a repeat Region 5 title.
Emrie Satuala, Bountiful
Another junior post player in Region 5, Satuala averaged 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds last season, then started this year off with 19 points and 15 boards, nine of them on the offensive glass for a team that averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game in 2019-20.
Annika Quayle, Box Elder
Quayle averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds last season in the post, both of which led the team. She's a senior forward who's played at the varsity level since she was a freshman.
Olivia Taylor, Bear River
Taylor, a senior forward, broke her wrist last year but came back to score 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Taylor could lead the team, which graduated seven seniors, in both categories this season.
Sarah Snell, St. Joseph
Now a sophomore, Snell dropped 26 points in a season-opening 42-21 win over Manila last week. She averaged 14.6 per game last season.
Patricia Ramirez, Layton Christian
Ramirez went for 21 points, 3.9 steals, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore, leading the Eagles to a region title in 2019-20.