Several of area prep student athletes have signed National Letters of Intent since the signing period began Nov. 13. Here's a look at who's going where, listed by sport.
VOLLEYBALL
Fremont High libero Brittyn Haney signed with Dixie State. Haney led the Region 1 champion Silverwolves with 504 digs.
Farmington High outside hitter Hannah Howard also signed with Dixie State. Howard totaled a team-high 348 kills for the Phoenix, which won Region 5 and finished as 5A state runners-up.
Syracuse outside hitter Kamryn Wiese signed with USU-Eastern. Wiese led the Titans with a .265 hitting percentage and had 200 kills.
SOCCER
Bonneville High defender Hailey Price signed with Weber State. Price scored six goals and had four assists at defender this year, helping Bonneville get to the 5A state championship game.
Syracuse High defender Kelsey Steed signed with Utah State. Steed scored one goal with five assists for the Titans.
Layton High midfielder Brynlee Roberts signed with Dixie State. Roberts scored four goals. Adree Johnson, who played at Weber High and with the La Roca club, signed with Utah State.
Layton High boys soccer striker Eli Nixon signed with Utah Valley University.
GOLF
Farmington High golfer Braxton Watts and Viewmont golfer Brandon Robison signed with the University of Utah.
Watts shot 7-under-par to win medalist honors at the 5A boys golf state championship earlier this fall and won the region 5 individual championship. Viewmont finished second at state with a 6-under.
Bonneville High golfer Zach Dallimore signed with Westminster College. Dallimore finished tied for fourth place at this year's 5A state tournament.
SOFTBALL
Fremont's Rylie Bennett signed with Salt Lake Community College, Bountiful outfielder Libbie Hawker signed with Utah State and Bear River's Oaklee Trapp signed with Dixie State.
BASEBALL
Roy High's Chris Porm signed with Northwest Nazarene University (Nampa, Idaho).
Fremont High catcher Jack Arevalo signed with Mt. Hood Community College (Gresham, Oregon).
WRESTLING
Layton High wrestler Tyson Humpherys signed with Utah Valley. Humpherys is a three-time defending state champion (113 pounds, 132 and 138).
Note: The early signing period for football doesn't start until Dec. 18. The Division I basketball early signing period ended on Nov. 20 and the regular period doesn't begin until April 15.