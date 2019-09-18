High school volleyball is well under way. Here's a midseason update on how the region standings are shaking out, who are some players to watch and other observations.
REGION 1
As expected, Syracuse and Fremont are neck and neck at the top of the region. Both are 4-0 in region games, though there's a lot less known about the Titans than the Silverwolves.
That's because Fremont (11-1 overall) played a tournament before region games started and Syracuse (4-0 overall) didn't.
Davis, Northridge and Weber are tied at 2-2 in region play. Layton and Clearfield are each 1-3 while Roy is 0-4.
Davis junior Katie Corelli leads the region in kills with 185. Fremont freshman Maggie Mendelson has 128 with a .407 hitting percentage. Darts' senior Olivia Watts has 111, Northridge junior Karli Nielson has 103 and Fremont senior Halyee Doxey checks in with 74.
There are just two returning starting setters: Syracuse sophomore Hailee Garcia (75 assists) and Davis senior Madisyn Rushton (316 assists). Everyone else has a new setter.
Layton High, Clearfield and Weber have new head coaches. Angella Lopez is the new Layton coach, Jeff Barrows went to Weber from Clearfield, and Kirsten Gunerson takes over at Clearfield.
The UHSAA's first volleyball Rating Percentage Index (RPI) rankings come out Thursday. One thing to watch is how much Syracuse and Fremont are affected by low strength of schedule.
Currently, four region teams — Weber, Roy, Clearfield and Layton — have sub-.500 overall records, which factors heavily into a team's RPI. Could it mean that the Titans or Silverwolves end up with a bad draw in the state tournament? Quite possibly, but these first rankings will have to be taken with a grain of salt because of the disparity in sample size (i.e. Syracuse only having four matches under its belt while most region and state teams have played upwards of 12).
REGION 5
It's not so much a surprise that Farmington (10-0) is playing well, but perhaps it's the sheer statistical domination that pops out. The Phoenix has the top hitting percentage of any team in the state at .299.
Farmington hasn't lost a set (24 sets played, 24 won) and the Phoenix has a solid handful of starters and key contributors returning: sophomore leading outside hitter Madison Gundry, senior blocker Alyssa Skabelund, sophomore blocker Delaney Baker and senior defensive specialist Rylee Brown. Plus, FHS has key newcomers like senior hitter Hannah Howard, senior setter Fran Skinner and senior blocker Kait White.
Farmington is the biggest challenge, maybe even the frontrunner now, to defending region champion Box Elder. The Bees (3-6) had most of their starters graduate but return senior blocker Tiffany Hortin and hitter Jenna Mortensen.
Bonneville's (2-8) hitting is being led by two sophomores, Kelsie Heslop (52 kills) and Scarlett Kluge (49 kills). The Lakers also have a returning setter, Halle Morgan (180 assists and a team-best 11 aces).
After winning their first two matches of the year, Bonneville has lost its last eight heading into region play Thursday. To make things tougher, the Lakers moved up from 4A to 5A this year.
Bountiful has an even younger youth movement; namely, two starting freshmen: hitter Jordyn Harvey and setter Evalyn Chism. Harvey has 96 kills in the Braves' first 11 matches and ranks high in other categories such as digs. Chism has 158 assists and also leads the team with 16 aces.
The last six seasons have been a roller coaster, wins and losses-wise, for Woods Cross (3-7), which has just two seniors on the roster this year. Viewmont (2-15) has struggled out of the gate looking to rebound from a fifth-place finish last year.
REGION 10
Ogden (6-6, 1-3 Region 10) and Ben Lomond (0-10, 0-3) are in for a tough go of things in Region 10.
The Tigers have a new head coach in Brad Hulse. The Scots didn't win a match at all last year and haven't won a set yet this year.
REGIONS 11, 13 & 17
In 3A Region 13, it's Morgan's (8-3, 1-0 Region 13) region until Liz Wiscombe isn't coaching anymore, or until another school finds a genie lamp. The Trojans have won or shared 26 region titles in a row and haven't lost a region match since 2006 to go with four straight state championships.
Morgan returns leading outside hitter Emery Wheeler and middle hitter Abbie Cox, as far as starters go. The Trojans have bring back key contributors Kylee Brown and Kiah Johnson, with new starters at setter and libero.
In Region 11, Bear River (2-7, 0-1 Region 11) has a tough schedule of games, including defending 4A state champion Sky View and upstart Mountain Crest.
St. Joseph (4-6, 3-1 Region 17) is off to a nice start in region games, just one game back of first-place Waterford. Layton Christian (3-3, 2-2) has a new coach, Victor Marshall.
Utah Military Academy is off to an 0-8 start following last year's two-win campaign.