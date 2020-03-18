LAYTON — Trey Simms thought all day Tuesday what write on social media, announcing his college basketball commitment.
The Northridge High senior boys basketball player eventually figured out what to say and posted it to his Twitter profile at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"I couldn't sleep. I was just so excited, to be honest," he said.
Simms wrote that he had committed to play college basketball at Central Wyoming College this fall.
That is of course assuming the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are mitigated.
The outbreak has affected his recruiting process, preventing him from going on a visit to the small college in Riverton, Wyoming, about 4 1/2 hours northeast of Layton.
Enough people told him good things about the school that he figured he'd make his choice and pledge to the junior college.
"I thought it was just the best opportunity I had because there were quite a few guys that weren't going to be there next year. I thought it'd be a good opportunity to play in a tough conference," Simms said.
The Rustlers play in NJCAA Region IX and had a 20-11 record this past season.
Simms, a 6-foot-5 wing/guard/forward/whatever the situation calls for, is a classic example of an underrated college basketball recruit.
According to season statistics provided by Northridge's coach, Andrew Olson, Simms averaged 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game this season.
"I was the second-tallest on the team and so I had to, for certain plays, I'd have to play big, certain plays I'd have to play point guard or shooting guard, whatever the coach wanted," Simms said.
Simms's real name is Myron Simms III but he goes by Trey, and the only time he gets called 'Myron' is by someone like a substitute teacher.
His father, Myron Simms II, played guard Utah State from 1994-96 and was part of the 1994-95 team that won the Big West Conference championship.
Simms' grandfather is Myron Simms Sr., who was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 1976 and played in the American Basketball Association, the precursor to the modern-day NBA.
Northridge went 4-18 this season but won two of its last three region games and barely lost 80-78 in the first round of the playoffs at Lone Peak, a team that very nearly upset Davis in the 6A state semifinals.
A few hours after committing, he and thousands of other Utahns were jarred awake by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that struck near Magna on Wednesday morning — just another crazy day in 2020.