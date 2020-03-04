LAYTON — Apart from a three-month period in Cedar City, the only places Braden Mitchell has ever known to be home are Layton and Syracuse.
Add Wausau, Wisconsin — population 2,229 — to the list.
Mitchell recently resigned his post as Northridge High football coach and is moving to Wausau, a small city in the middle of Wisconsin that's three hours east of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and 1 1/2 hours northwest of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mitchell's wife, Erin, is an engineer who recently accepted a job in Wausau with a steel manufacturing firm. The job, Mitchell said, was one she couldn't turn down.
Mitchell played quarterback at Northridge, graduated from Weber State and has been a part of Northridge football for 15 years, "so that’s half of my life, I realized, when I was putting it all together," he said.
There are many football head and assistant coaches in Weber and Davis counties who have Northridge ties, so the opening has attracted a lot of interest.
Northridge athletic director Jason Duckworth said the school hopes to select a candidate "soon."
Mitchell announced the move in a social media post in February, which garnered dozens of responses.
"It’s mainly just been the relationships I’ve built (that stick out about Northridge). That was probably the craziest thing about when I made my tweet is how many people came out and supported," he said.
Mitchell has been the head coach of the Knights the past three seasons, accumulating a record of 13-17. Before that, he was the team's varsity offensive coordinator.
Mitchell said he has a coaching opportunity lined up in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, but hasn't been able to find a teaching position yet.
He's OK with that because the couple's two children are 5 and 2 years old, so he can stay home with the kids during the day for the first year.