LAYTON — Every October, the sports world turns pink with wristbands, helmet stickers, socks, hair ties and such. Anything that can be colored pink or made in pink is done so for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Andrew Fresques saw all the pink, but he wanted his football players to understand it on a deeper level.
"It's not about wearing pink and looking cool, it's about the real struggle those with cancer face every day of their life," he said.
This year, the Northridge High football head coach organized a cancer tribute game Friday against Syracuse, where sponsors donated money that will then be given to someone undergoing cancer treatments.
This is the fourth year he's done a cancer tribute game after having organized three at Woods Cross. According to his father Paul Fresques, last year's game at WX raised around $2,000 for a family.
It by no means covers the costs of cancer treatment, but Andrew's hope is that it shows people afflicted with cancer in the city that the team cares.
"In our family, we've had a lot of people who've passed away from cancer so I think that is the inspiration is just that, everybody's touched by it in some form or another. If we can bring awareness to it — it's not just about pink and it's not just about the game, like Andrew says — it's about life, and cancer is bigger than football," Paul Fresques said.
Uncles, aunts and cousins died from cancer in his family, Paul said, estimating about five people in total who've died from various cancers. The cancer tribute football game isn't just about breast cancer, but all types of cancer, he said.
Paul estimates they'll be able to donate between $500-$1,000 this year since there's some extra costs with having it at a new school: new banners, etc. They solicit sponsor donations to raise the money.
One company that's been involved with this tribute for all four years is Hogan Construction, Paul Fresques said.
"If it wasn't for (Hogan vice president of marketing) Aaron (Metcalfe) and his support, this wouldn't be possible," Paul said. "We really appreciate what Hogan has done."
At the start of the week, the school got pamphlets and other literature about prevention from the American Cancer Society to distribute to students so they can better educated about more types of cancer, including some that are preventable.