LAYTON — Since opening its doors in 1992, Northridge High’s sports teams have only been in one (no pun intended) region, that being Region 1.
Gone are the "Reg1on" banners, replaced by Region V.
Northridge was one of the smallest 6A schools in the latest round of realignment and its request to go down to 5A was granted after school officials cited competitive difficulties in Region 1 and more demographic similarities with Region 5 schools compared to R1 schools.
The move should be beneficial for all of the schools' sports. Northridge won seven total Region 1 titles across all sports since 2010, an average of less than one per year.
If the past two football seasons were any indication, Northridge needed like competition. The Knights are 2-18 since 2019, with one region win in that time.
“I think it's good since we don't have as many players as some of the other teams, dropping down we’ll definitely have good competition. But I feel like we’ll sweep some of the teams this year, for sure," linebacker Caden Strong said.
Even with no more than three returning starters on either side of the ball from last year's 0-10 team?
"Oh yeah, especially our starters from last year. I think we’re coming this year, I think we’re going to surprise some people," Strong said.
That confidence comes from having a full offseason with head coach Andrew Fresques and learning the system completely, spending a lot of time together in camp and practice over the summer, things that reflect what constitutes as "normal."
Fresques likes the move to 5A and feels that the full offseason, plus a really skilled group of players, will translate to better times on the field this season. But, he cautioned that there isn't an easy opponent in the region.
“It's a tough region," he said, adding that it's just as tough as Region 1. For context, Region 5 teams went 3-4 against Region 1 last year.
Northridge's numbers will look more like Region 5 teams instead of Region 1 teams because the school generally has lower participation than some of its counterparts. But part of the low numbers — Fresques estimated the varsity team has about 40-42 players — is by design. His focuses for the team, and buzzwords, are discipline and execution.
“I don't care if they're not going to be the biggest, strongest, they need to know their job and fulfill their job," he said.
“(Fresques is) pretty military strict kind of thing, when we put our helmets down our facemasks face the field," lineman Austin Joy said. "If we don't, we run gassers or if we’re late to class, we’ll do like 25 up-downs and it's gotten people more — people who don't want to be here, we find out and they're gone so we don't have weak links holding us down."
Joy is a returning starter on the offensive and defensive line, one of just two returning starters on offense and three on defense.
One of the "returning" starters is Utah State commit Maximus Fonoti-Maikui, who was at Northridge his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Layton last year and then back to Northridge — he, Malikai Williams and Colton Stokes also transferred from LHS — in 2021.
WHAT’S NEW
For the first time ever, Northridge changes regions, going to Region 5 from Region 1.
The Knights also have a home-and-home series this year with Cottonwood, a 5A independent that, like Northridge, is trying to build things back up again.
QUOTABLE
“We’ve had a ton of guys quit, too, because it's not easy. It's not easy, it's not going to be easy," Fresques said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 0-10, 0-7 Region 1. It was the Knights’ third winless season in school history with the others in 1996 and, the year the school opened, 1992.
2021 strength of schedule: 36-59 (.379). The two teams Northridge will face that had winning records in 2020 are Bonneville and Bountiful.
Players to watch: Maximus Fonoti-Maikui (QB/FS/LB), AJ Tillman (RB), Austin Joy (OL/DL), Easton Gertge (WR/DB), Josh Acord, Malikai Williams (WR/DB)
Returning starters: 2 offense, 3 defense
Strength/weakness: Athleticism/Depth
NOTES
Northridge will (surprisingly, given the proximity) meet both Bountiful and Box Elder for the first time in school history. The Knights will also meet Murray (Aug. 27) for the first time.
The average margin of victory in the Layton-Northridge game, The Sword Game, the past 10 iterations is 9.8 points. NHS has a 21-8 all-time advantage in the series. It's listed in Northridge's schedule as "Other School," owing to some discontent brewing between the schools.
All-time record against this year's non-region foes: 21-8 against Layton, 6-0 against Cottonwood, 3-2 against Taylorsville.
All-time record against this year's region foes: 16-7 against Viewmont, 6-4 against Bonneville, 2-1 against Woods Cross.
SCHEDULE
All games 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Taylorsville
Aug. 20: Layton
Aug. 27: at Murray
Sept. 3: Cottonwood
Sept. 10: at Box Elder*
Sept. 17: at Woods Cross*
Sept. 24: Viewmont*
Oct. 1: at Bonneville*
Thur., Oct. 7: Bountiful*
Wed., Oct. 13: at Cottonwood
* — denotes Region 5 game