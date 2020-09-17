LAYTON — There’s the age-old discussion about which came first, the chicken or the egg — long before sports came into vogue.
Extrapolate that question to a modern-day volleyball game and you might have: which came first, momentum or confidence?
Layton High took the first set in a Region 1 volleyball match against Northridge on Thursday, but the Knights stormed back, taking three straight to claim a 25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 victory.
“As soon as we won that second set, we started to get a little momentum under us and momentum is a big thing for volleyball,” Northridge coach McKay Barker said. “Once you get that momentum, it seems you get more confidence and you kind of roll with it.”
The Lancers got an early lift with the narrow first set tie-breaker, but the Knights rallied back with a solid second set win to knot the match at one.
“We got our whole team in on it,” Barker said. “We had our bench being really, really loud. They gave us a lot of energy and our kids on the court kind of fed off of that and got their heads in the game, and focused a little better.”
Libero Maddie Mudrow had 12 digs for Northridge (6-5 overall, 3-2 Region 1) and senior hitter Karli Nielson notched a double-double with 10 digs and 17 kills.
“Going into the game, I knew I had to have tough defense and had a mindset to get every ball that I could, and I think that got my game going and helped my hitting,” Nielson said. “I like to be aggressive, and hit high and hard, and try to get kills.
“Double-doubles are not real common; digs are usually single digits. But it’s not my first double-double and it’s not going to be my last,” a confident Nielson added.
After leading 7-0 in the first set, Layton (5-7, 3-2) turned the page and trailed throughout the second and third sets. The last set was tied as late as 18-18 before the Knights put it away.
“Early on, we were executing the plays. They had the confidence to go out there, start off strong,” Layton coach Angella Lopez said. “Right now, I think it’s more of the mental game they need to work on and if something goes wrong, not to pile it on each point.
"Momentum switched. We just kept letting those errors happen and weren’t playing smart. That’s what we need to work on: confidence of executing the plays and putting the ball where it needs to go, and play basic defense.”
Lia Katoa led Layton with 12 kills, while Kenzy Christensen had 10 kills and Mercedes Lopez chipped in with eight digs.