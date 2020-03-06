Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for the Davis County high school football coach shuffle.
Northridge High introduced Andrew Fresques as its new football coach on Friday morning, bringing him over from Woods Cross High.
Fresques has coached the Wildcats the past three seasons, accumulating a total record of 17-16. The Knights had a 2-8 record last season (1-6 in Region 1).
Fresques is familiar to the scarlet and silver as a Northridge alumnus who played on the Knights' 5A state championship-winning team in 2000.
Fresques informed his football class and the coaching staff at Woods Cross on Friday morning, then drove up to Northridge High to be introduced to the team the same morning.
The Northridge football coach opening — after Braden Mitchell recently resigned — generated tons of interest and speculation in the Davis and Weber County football coaching community stemming from the fact that many coaches in the area have some sort of Northridge connection.
It spoke volumes to the school that Fresques would want to come back to his alma mater in this particular year when Woods Cross is slated to have arguably the most talented returning football team in Davis or Weber County this fall.
The Wildcats have a returning receiver in current sophomore Luke Hyde, who caught 75 passes for 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, all of which garnered him a scholarship offer from the University of Utah.
WX also has a returning defensive tackle Michael Mokofisi, whose recruiting has blown up over the past year with scholarship offers from Utah, BYU, USC, Arizona and Nebraska.
