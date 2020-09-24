LAYTON — Lately, the only thing that seems to separate the Northridge and Davis High volleyball teams is the Layton/Kaysville city borders.
Each of the three seasons since being aligned into Region 1 together ahead of the 2017-18 school year, Northridge and Davis have split their twice-yearly region contests and have each won once when facing off in a tournament match.
Thursday's match between the two showed just how close things were to going the other way. The Knights won their fifth match in a row, beating Davis in four sets — 31-29, 25-23, 15-25, 26-24 — to take over solo third place in Region 1.
Northridge trailed late in the first set before leveling the score and eventually forcing a mis-hit to win the set. The Knights trailed 24-22 in the fourth set as the Darts appeared all but certain to send the match to a fifth before Northridge reeled off four points in a row.
"We've lost to the same teams (as Davis), we beat the same teams, we're tied in region, we lost to them in preseason, so this one meant a lot to us. I'm really proud that they showed up. Everyone did. Everyone played their part," Northridge head coach McKay Barker said.
The first week of September, Northridge started Region 1 play against the two best teams, Fremont and Syracuse, and got hit out of the gym both matches.
Since then, the Knights have been on a roll with three-set sweeps against Roy and Weber followed by four-set wins against Clearfield, Layton and now Davis.
The teeth of the region schedule awaits again next week with Fremont on the road and Syracuse at home. Northridge hopes some good momentum may help make the matches more competitive.
Thursday, Northridge held off a couple game points in the first set, eventually winning 31-29 in what was apparently a sign of the spirited, back-and-forth contest to come.
The teams were rarely separated by more than a couple points the second set, which Northridge won 25-23.
As they have for most of the past two-plus seasons, the Darts leaned heavily on outside hitter Katie Corelli, who came in with a state-high 292 kills. Corelli got off several big hits in the third set and helped Davis stay in the match by winning it easily.
"We don't need to go to a fifth set, we have control over the game," Barker said she told the players between the third and fourth sets.
In the end, the Knights didn't need a fifth set, though it looked like that was the likely possibility. Davis struggled to pull away in the fourth despite throwing Northridge out of sorts seemingly every point.
The Darts had a 24-22 lead before Knights senior Karli Nielson, one of the best all-around players in Region 1, finally got a hit to land on the court.
Nielson led the Knights with 21 kills to go with 17 digs. Northridge held off another game point at 24-23 to tie things up, then took a 25-24 lead, then a Darts player hit into the net on the final point.
Barker commended the entire team, particularly the defense against Corelli. Setter Ema Thompson had 28 assists and fellow setter Emma Hendricks had 25 with 13 digs.
Alex Ivory hit 14 kills with 14 digs and Aubrey Lueders had 19 digs for Northridge.