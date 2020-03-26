Fremont High girls basketball sophomore Timea Gardiner picked up some national recognition Tuesday.
Gardiner was named MaxPreps Player of the Year for the state of Utah.
Gardiner averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game to help lead Fremont to a third-straight Region 1 championship and to the 6A state championship game.
She posted a season-high 28 points in a win at Layton High on Jan. 21, had a total of seven 20-point scoring games and three double-digit rebounding games.
ESPN ranks Gardiner, a two-year starter for the Silverwolves, as the No. 5 recruiting prospect in the nation for the class of 2022.
Earlier this month, Gardiner was selected as an honorable mention for the Naismith National High School All-America Girls Teams. She was the only sophomore picked on the teams.
GLADWELL ON WX FOOTBALL JOB
Tyler Gladwell did a ton of research, made a lot of phone calls, watched film and read a lot about Woods Cross High and its football program.
"Every time I'd talk to somebody or read something, it was always just very positive, lot of things to be excited about," Gladwell said.
Gladwell, the Layton High head football coach the past two seasons, accepted the WX head coach job Tuesday.
He says he's excited about the job and part of the excitement comes from the expected returning talent Woods Cross has coming back this fall.
Another part of the excitement comes from playing in a different region, and there's a certain novelty about the whole situation he's looking forward to.
After all, he's a Bonneville and Weber State alumnus with head coach experience at Bonneville, Davis and Layton, so south Davis County is somewhat uncharted territory for him.
"I'm kind of hitting the reset button a little bit, starting fresh and going into the situation where I'm the new guy," Gladwell said.
Gladwell credited the work done the past three years by former head coach Andrew Fresques, saying there's a very good foundation to build upon with the Wildcats.
Woods Cross went 17-16 in Fresques' three seasons, but the 2018 season was marked by rampant injuries. In 2017, they went 7-5 and upset Timpview on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
In 2019, WX went 8-3 with a second-round home playoff loss to Lehi.
It was a hard decision for Gladwell to leave Layton, he said, a place where he really likes the team, school and administration.
"In the two years I've been at Layton, we’ve kind of turned things a little bit around, we’ve had a little bit more success a year after another," Gladwell said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public school soft closure has had and will have some effects on getting things rolling at WX.
Gladwell recorded two videos Tuesday — one sent to the Layton football players to let them know he had taken the Woods Cross job, the other sent to WX players to introduce himself.
For now, he can't say goodbye to the Lancers' players in-person, nor can he introduce himself in-person to the Wildcats' players. He, like many others, hopes to be able to do that soon.