If you want to catch some of the best high school football teams north of Salt Lake City this fall, you'll get five chances to do so from the comfort of the living room.
At least five high school football games featuring schools in Weber and Davis County will be televised this fall on KJZZ and KMYU.
The first is Thursday, Aug. 22, for a Week 2 showdown featuring Viewmont at Davis on KJZZ.
The Vikings have won or shared a region title for the past three years and are coming off a 7-4 record.
Davis went 7-4 last season and won a playoff game (27-14 at Hunter) for the first time 2012.
The Region 1 showdown between Weber and Syracuse will also be on KJZZ on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Warriors have won the last two Region 1 titles. The Titans went 2-7 last season.
The South Davis clash between Bountiful and Woods Cross will be televised, this year on Friday, Sept. 13 on KMYU.
Both teams missed the playoffs last year. The Braves went 4-6 while the Wildcats went 2-8.
Davis is on television again Friday, Sept. 20, when the Darts visit Roy. That game will be televised on KMYU.
The Royals split the Region 5 title last season with Viewmont and Box Elder and went to the 5A state semifinals where they lost 42-15 to Skyridge.
A Thursday, Sept. 26 clash between Fremont and Weber puts the Warriors on KJZZ again. This matchup has decided the Region 1 title the past two years.
Fremont went 8-3 last year, beat Cyprus in the first round of the playoffs and lost badly to Pleasant Grove in the quarterfinals.
The TV slot on Friday, Oct. 4 (Week 8) is a flex slot, meaning the TV networks will wait to decide which game to televise.
Weeks 9 and 10 are also flex slots and the broadcast games will be determined later.
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
BOX ELDER ANNOUNCES 2 NEW COACHES
Box Elder High announced two new head coaches this month.
Kurt Jarman was announced as the new boys soccer coach, taking over for Nate Bywater.
Jarman, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page, is currently an assistant for the BEHS girls soccer team.
He’s been coaching at the competitive level since 2006.
The school also announced Brian Merrill as the new head softball coach, replacing Taleas Nelson (neé Marble).
Merrill has been an assistant coach on the team the past three years, according to the school. The Bees won the 5A state championship in 2018.