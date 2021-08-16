The Pioneer Baseball League announced Monday where its 10th franchise will be located: Flathead County, Montana.
Specifically, a league-issued press release said the team will have a 2,500-seat ballpark constructed north of but close to Kalispell, Montana. The release indicated the ballpark would be completed and the team ready to play at the start of the 2022 season.
According to the Daily Inter Lake newspaper in Kalispell, word of a PBL team ending up in Flathead County surfaced this June. The move was subject to approval of the league's eight owners, who voted last week to confirm the move.
The Flathead County team, which is yet to be named, will make 10 teams in the league starting next year with the previously reported addition of the Northern Colorado Owlz in Windsor, Colorado.
The release didn't specify which league divisions the Kalispell and Colorado teams will play in, but the logical assumption is Kalispell would play in the Northern Division and Colorado would play in the Southern.
Located in northern Montana and sharing a border with Canada, Flathead County's population is approximately 90,000 people, with Kalispell a city of about 20,000 residents and nearby Whitefish a city of around 6,300 people, according to the league press release.
It will be one of the smaller ones in the Pioneer League's footprint; however, the area is popular with tourists, particularly in the summer. Nearby Glacier National Park, about a 45-minute drive from Kalispell, attracts millions of visitors per year with most visiting in the summer, according to National Park Service data.
PREP ROUNDUP
BOYS GOLF
Fremont High won Monday's Region 1 golf match at Hubbard Golf Course. The Silverwolves shot 308 as a team, beating Layton's 314 for second place. Syracuse and Farmington tied for third with 317, Weber shot 322, Clearfield shot 323 and Davis 330.
Individually, Layton's David Liechty won medalist honors with an even-par 72.
Rounding out the individual top 10 were the following golfers: Cooper Cannon (Layton, 74), Jalen Martinez (Syracuse, 75), Camden Arbon (Davis, 76), Jack Wadsworth (Fremont, 76), Brooks Poll (Clearfield, 76), Jett Iverson (Fremont, 77), Karson Tesch (Fremont, 77), Shawn Glover (Syracuse, 77), Emerson Cahoon (Farmington, 77), Luke Dalebout (Fremont, 78), Chase Burton (Fremont, 78) and Max Mortensen (Weber, 78).
SOCCER
MORGAN 2, NORTHRIDGE 1
Lacie Poll scored two goals as Morgan beat Northridge on Saturday. Macie Burton and Kaydence Wardell assisted the Trojans' goals. Knights stats weren't reported.
PATRICK FISHBURN MAKES KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
Northern Utah pro golfer Patrick Fishburn (BYU, Fremont High) needed a huge performance over the weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour's final regular-season event held in Nebraska to qualify for the tour finals.
He got one. Fishburn finished tied for fourth in The Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, shooting a four-day score of 12-under par. He was buoyed by a third-round, 7-under 64 after being 2-under through the first two rounds.
Fishburn entered the event ranked 81st in the tour standings, with the top 75 qualifying for the year-end tour finals. The T4 finish vaulted him up to No. 71 in the standings, meaning he'll qualify for the three-event tour finals — starting this week in Boise — and get full KFT status for 2022.
Fishburn also has an outside chance at earning a PGA Tour card for 2022. According to the KFT, which awarded 25 PGA Tour cards to the top 25 players in the season standings, an additional 25 tour cards will be awarded based solely on points earned in the finals' three events.