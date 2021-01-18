Roy native Kyler Oliver finished in fourth place at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) season-opening event Saturday in Florida.
Oliver, 21, scored an 86.5 ride on Satan's Steed. The high score earned Oliver $3,250 from the event and 35 world ranking points, which put Oliver into the No. 7 world ranking, the first time he's cracked the top 10.
Oliver competed at his first career PBR World Finals last season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 56, AMERICAN HERITAGE 50
Akeel Felix scored 18 points to lead Layton Christian (9-5) to a win Monday in the Martin Luther King Jr. tournament at LCA.
The Eagles started quick with a 17-6 first quarter. Jerheim Elder added 10 points for LCA.
FREMONT 59, ROY 49
Fremont (5-5, 3-1 Region 1) won its third straight game Saturday by assisting 21 of its 23 made field goals.
David Calvert had a double-double with 19 points on 9 of 14 shooting and 10 rebounds for Fremont. Hunter Hansen also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists to go with six boards. Dakota Argyle nearly had a triple-double, finishing with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Mason Thueson led Roy (4-5, 1-2) with 14 points.
RSL ACADEMY 74, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 53
Souleymane Barro scored 11 points and Tommie Olubusi had 10 in a Saturday loss.
APA-WV 67, ST. JOSEPH 37
Nick Belko scored 11 points for St. Joseph (0-6) in a Friday loss to American Prep-West Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VIEWMONT 56, BONNEVILLE 38
On Friday, Viewmont led 27-11 at halftime in a region win. Emma Mulitalo led the Vikings (9-5, 2-0 Region 5) with 23 points and Grace Mackay scored 12.
Lily Hall led Bonneville (3-5, 0-2) with 13 points.