Syracuse High's wrestling team went home victorious from this weekend's 6A Divisional B wrestling tournament, which decides seeding for next week's state tournament.
The Titans totaled 368.5 points, beating second-place Corner Canyon by 37 points. Fremont finished fourth with 281, followed by Weber (229), Davis (185.5) and Northridge (183.5).
Joshua Rassi took first place in the 152-pound weight class, leading a team effort that saw 18 Syracuse wrestlers qualify for the state tournament.
Plenty of Region 1 wrestlers finished first at the divisional meets. Layton's Quade Smith (113 pounds), Aidan Harris (120) and Tyson Humpherys (138) took first place at the A Divisional meet, where the Lancers qualified 15 wrestlers for state.
Other winners were Cal Christiansen (Fremont, 113), Corbin Platt (Fremont, 126), Mason Denton (Fremont, 132), Kasen Mock (Weber, 106), Jacob Kashiwaeda (Weber, 182) and Hunter Swalberg (Northridge, 120).
Davis will send 13 wrestlers to state, Fremont 12, Weber 10 and Northridge nine. Roy qualified seven wrestlers and Clearfield will send five.
In the 5A divisional meets, Box Elder gained 350 points but was a distant second place behind Payson's 456.5 in the B Divisional.
The Bees had three first-place finishers: Bridger Ricks (113), Caleb Marx (152) and Lucas Cochran (182). They'll have 18 wrestlers at state.
More first-place finishers from Region 5 included Farmington's Parker Frasure at 132 pounds in the A Divisional, Viewmont's Marcus Espinoza-Owens at 152 and Viewmont's Jeremy Evans at 160.
Farmington will take 13 wrestlers to state, Viewmont 12 and Bonneville three, led by a third-place finish from Aaron Carty in the 220-pound weight class.
In the 3A Division B meet, Morgan High won by 63 points and will have 20 wrestlers at the 3A state tournament, which is next weekend.
William Korth (113), Waylen Pentz (120), Jarett Jorgensen (126), Jarron Campbell (132), Brennan Campbell (138) and Ryker Keele (285) took home first place.
STATE DRILL TEAM
Farmington High's drill team, the Nixelles, won the school's first drill state championship on Saturday.
Farmington finished in first place in military, first place in dance and second place in character, ending a streak of three straight drill team titles in a row by Bountiful High.
Farmington's drill team came into the state tournament ranked No. 4 in the UHSAA drill team RPI rankings.