OGDEN — Wednesday's Iron Horse Game between Ogden and Ben Lomond High's football teams will have the same rivalry feel to it as in years past, it's just going to be at a different spot.
Ogden High is hosting the game this year after Weber State told the Ogden School District it wasn't holding outside events due to the coronavirus pandemic, necessitating the game's move from Stewart Stadium to a high school site.
While the venue is different, the game will once again showcase some of the better football players in the area: Ben Lomond's Ryan Alvarez and Ogden's Logan Shobe.
Alvarez started the year playing quarterback and leading a triple-option offense, but things have changed. Alvarez, all of about 5-foot-7 and about 130 pounds, was getting hit hard every offensive and defensive play.
So the coaches switched him to running back/wide receiver, installed Jayden Sawyer in at quarterback and run more spread plays.
"We thought he was getting hit too much, too many collisions, especially all the things he had to do defensively ... we just didn't think that was sustainable," Scots head coach Lyndon Johnson said.
Johnson says Alvarez is the toughest kid on the team and the toughest kid he's ever coached. Alvarez said he would've kept going with the triple-option and getting hit a ton.
"I just don't get hurt very much, that's probably why. I take big hits and I just get up right after," Alvarez said. "I don't know, I'm just built different or something."
Alvarez had two older brothers who were taller than 6 feet and stockier than he was so, growing up, he was normally the small one in the house. He acknowledged that may have contributed to the toughness.
"It's unbelievable. My dad coached for 40 years and he said he's the toughest kid he's ever watched play. He talked about there's some tough guys in the '70s and '80s and '90s," Johnson said.
On offense, Alvarez has accounted for 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, three receiving) to go with a punt return touchdown and an interception return touchdown from his free safety spot.
Shobe, a senior running back, has posted consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and, like Alvarez is for the Scots, is a crucial two-way player for the Ogden.
He's their obvious first option in the running game and one of four players who regularly get catches from the quarterback.
"He’s absolutely someone who can be relied upon," Tigers head coach Erik Thompson said.
Shobe missed a lot of the summer with a concussion and a separated shoulder, then promptly rushed for 316 yards and three scores in Ogden's season-opening 42-25 win at Union.
Mentally, he said he was ready for the first game, but he wasn't sure if he was physically ready.
"I was definitely worried because I had missed a lot of stuff," Shobe said.
So far, he's up to 1,272 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season to go with a receiving score and several big plays on defense.
Like every rivalry game, he's not looking at the records of each team.
"They’re definitely a good team and they’ll be a pretty good matchup for us. The biggest key is locking down guys," Shobe said.
VENUE CHANGE
For the first time since 2014, the Iron Horse Game will be played at a high school site, Ogden High. It's also scheduled to kick at 4 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
The schools have wanted the game at home sites for a couple years now and they got their wish this year, just probably not how they thought it would happen.
The week of the 2014 game was rife with vandalism and other incidents that, along with a near all-out brawl following the game, prompted district and school officials to move the game to Weber State in 2015.
It has become one of the highest-attended prep football games in the state, with the 2018 game, for example, drawing 5,800 fans in what was, anecdotally, one of the smaller of the game's crowds at WSU.
With COVID-19 necessitating attendance limits, OHS doesn't have to worry too much about an overflow crowd since it's allowing a 50% capacity crowd, or 1,800 fans, for Wednesday's game.
The head coaches at Ben Lomond and Ogden also have a good relationship and the game has lately taken on a more friendly tone — neither coach calls it a friendly rivalry, but they each acknowledged it's not a bitter hate-type of feeling — including during the week leading up to it.
As far as the game moving permanently back to the home sites, it's unclear if that's going to be the path moving forward.
"If I had my choice, I'd choose the high school sites, but I'd rather choose a high school site where you could pack 8,000 in there or standing-room only," Thompson said.
One would think that Ben Lomond could be ready to host next year once its new stadium is fully functional and complete.
There's a financial incentive for the schools to host the game since they'd get to sell concessions, keep all the gate revenue and the district wouldn't have to pay the hefty cost to rent Stewart Stadium for a night.
"And now that we have our new stadium, there will be even more reason to have it here — and our surfaces are better, it's just the truth. Both Ogden and our surface is better than Weber State's," Johnson said.
The downsides: parking for the game would be an incomprehensible nightmare, neither the OHS or BLHS stadium has anywhere near the capacity of Stewart Stadium and crowd control would be a problem in the tighter quarters of a high school stadium.
IRON HORSE FAST FACTS
Game information: Kickoff is at 4 p.m. and for those who can't attend the game, Ogden High is streaming it online through the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription.
All-time series: Ogden leads the all-time series 48-22 and the Iron Horse Game series 47-20 — the difference because Ben Lomond is 2-1 against Ogden when the two have met in the playoffs. The teams have played every year since 1953 and have the third-longest uninterrupted rivalry in the state, according to prep football historian George Felt. Ogden is 18-8 in Iron Horse games decided by one possession.
Longest winning streaks: Ogden 8 (1957-64), Ben Lomond 3 (2005-07 and 2014-16).
Biggest wins: Ogden 56-0 (2009), Ben Lomond 42-10 (2015)
Most common final score: 27-6, 14-0 and 7-0 all have happened three times.
Combined records: Ogden and Ben Lomond enter this game with a combined 8-10 record, the best combined record for an Iron Horse Game since 2009 (4-2).