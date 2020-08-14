OGDEN — There's a new, black and blue sticker on the backs of Ben Lomond High and Ogden High football helmets, recently affixed ahead of Friday's games that began prep season for each team.
And there's a special message written on the sticker.
"IN HONOR OF Nathan Lyday, Ogden PD," the decal reads.
Lyday was an Ogden Police officer who was killed in the line of duty on May 28 earlier this year. Ben Lomond head coach Lyndon Johnson had the idea to do something to honor Lyday.
"As soon as I heard about it and I found out where it was, where he'd gone to school at Mound Fort and he'd gone to Ogden High and he was from Ogden, I just, it seemed like the right thing to do," Johnson said.
Lyday was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on the 300 block of Jackson Avenue, near Bonneville Park, on the afternoon of May 28.
A man inside the home, John Coleman, shot at Lyday and a state probation officer when they arrived, and Coleman was later found dead inside the residence. The probation officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Lyday, who graduated from Weber State in 2018, had been an OPD officer for 15 months.
"Coach (Marck) Allen, my offensive line coach, had coached him at Mound Fort so there was some connection there. We appreciate the work that he did as a police officer for the city of Ogden," Johnson said.
The black and blue colors are commonly found on pro-police insignia such as the Thin Blue Line flag. Ironically in this case, blue is one of Ben Lomond's school colors and black is one of Ogden's school colors.
"Lyndon called me up and had the idea, and I said 'heck yeah,'" Ogden head coach Erik Thompson said. "I'd read and knew that Nathan was an Ogden High graduate and his wife was serving as a teacher, so to me the connection of his wife's a teacher and he went to Ogden High and he's serving the community — we just felt there was too much ties there not to honor him."
Thompson added that he and Johnson want to eventually donate one of the football helmets with the sticker on it to Ashley Lyday, Nathan's widow.