OGDEN — Just a few years distant from football futility, Ogden wasn’t taking anything for granted against Providence Hall on Friday.
But when a team dominates on both sides of the ball — discarding penalties and turnovers — the results are to be expected.
The Tigers overcame a bunch of boo-boos and never looked threatened, comfortably cruising past the Patriots 35-6 in a non-region romp.
“We’re only three years removed from when Ogden High had the longest losing streak in the state of Utah,” Ogden coach Erik Thompson said. “It’s never about the opponent, we’re just trying to play the best we can and try to work to get better."
The margin could really have been much higher, but several silly penalties and missteps kept the Tigers from cashing in.
“We had too many penalties and mistakes, but we made a lot of big plays. We showed resilience and fight in kind of a sloppy game,” Thompson said. “Learning to win in an ugly game is an important lesson for these guys to take.”
Quarterback Jaice Holt threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead the Ogden (2-0) attack.
Leading by two touchdowns at the half, Holt lobbed a 31-yard bomb to Enrique Gomez, who made a great over-the-shoulder catch to make it 21-0 with 9:14 left in the third quarter.
“Just wanted to go deep; we knew their corners weren’t as good as our receivers,” Holt said. “Watching film we knew we could get them on that.”
Logan Shobe rushed for his second score on Ogden’s next possession, effectively putting the game out of reach at 28-0 with 6:24 left in the third.
Shobe unofficially rushed for 116 yards in a little over three quarters of work.
Ogden built a 14-0 halftime lead on of a touchdown in each of the first two quarters. Shobe scored from 3 yards out with 5:42 left in the first period on Ogden’s initial possession for an early 7-0 lead.
Holt punched it in from the 1 on a keeper moments after completing a 40-yard pass to Shobe that gave the Tigers a first-and-goal at the 2.
“I grew up playing receiver and linebacker. I love running the ball. A simple play, just quarterback dive,” Holt said.
On defense, the Tigers just missed the shutout, giving up a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Yahir Morales added Ogden’s final touchdown on an 8-yard run in the final seconds to wrap up the scoring.