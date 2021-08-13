OGDEN — Ogden High’s drop to 3A was advocated for with the intention that its athletic programs would be more competitive in the classification.
The Tigers’ football team got a taste of just how tough things would be despite dropping down a classification. They were beaten soundly by Canyon View from Cedar City in Friday evening’s season opener, 33-21.
For the number of injuries the Tigers came into Friday dealing with, and the amount of severe injuries that happened during the game itself, the scoreline could’ve been much worse.
Eight days earlier, Ogden found out it wouldn’t have starting quarterback/linebacker Ammon Bergeson, who’s started for the team since his sophomore year. He’s out for the season after the senior had knee surgery.
New starting quarterback Chino Furniss completed his first pass of the game, a 38-yarder down the left sideline to Jaden Gallegos over double coverage, and Yahir Morales scored a short TD run a couple plays later to put the Tigers ahead 6-0.
Things got bad in a hurry after that. A starting lineman was stretchered off in the first quarter, his left leg in an air cast, and taken to McKay-Dee Hospital.
“We’re kind of patchwork in there. My other receiver was out, so I think we had three of our four receivers out, so Jaden got a lot of balls today. We’re really not that far away: a lot self-inflicted penalties, bad snaps, offsides, holds, things that we can clean up. We’ll figure it out,” said Ogden head coach Erik Thompson, who made public his ALS diagnosis this summer, another thing that’s been on the minds of the team.
Before the national anthem, Erik’s father Fred came up and put his arm around Erik, who put his head into his dad’s shoulder.
Ogden had a hard time keeping up morale after seeing one of its players stretchered off and it didn’t improve until a Kale Adams interception return for touchdown in the third quarter cut the deficit to 26-13.
Midway through the third quarter, returning starting receiver/safety Ozzy Norton came onto the Ogden sideline with crutches and an ice bag taped to his right ankle.
At that point, the Tigers had long since been on the other end of a Canyon View offensive onslaught. Falcons receiver Nicholas Macias caught two first-half touchdown passes and Adrian Ward had a TD run to give CV a 20-6 halftime lead.
CV quarterback Joseph Garrett did a good job finding the soft spots in Ogden’s defense and the Falcons’ receivers did well to turn small and moderate catches into bigger plays.
“If you win the turnover battle, you win. If you get more big plays, you win. If you make more mistakes or have more missed tackles, you’re going to lose,” Thompson said.
Ward broke off a long scoring run in the third to make it 26-6.
Ogden’s offense, again with a handful of players in the lineup on short notice, struggled executing plays with the personnel issues to go with the good CV defense lining up on the other side of the field.
So the Tigers were grateful that a tipped pass ended up in Kale Adams’ hands and the sophomore defensive back took it to the house for a vital touchdown, right as the stadium lights — only three of the four light poles have lights, hence the 5:30 p.m. kickoff — came to full brightness.
Another long TD run, this one by CV’s Asher Croft, put the game’s result out of doubt with a 33-13 scoreline in the fourth quarter.
Ogden made the score look a little better with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Furniss lofted a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass to a diving Gallegos in the corner of the south end zone, just getting his knee in bounds. Morales pounded in the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt.
“We’re going to have a handful of guys out right now, but we’re hopeful we’ll get Ozzy back and the rest. Next man up, there were some young guys that came in and did some good stuff today,” Thompson said.