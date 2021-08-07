OGDEN — There’s a few good things going in Ogden High’s direction right now.
The Tigers, coming off their best football season since 1988, have dropped down a classification to 3A and return several starters on both sides of the ball.
They figure to be more competitive in their region this year than they were in 4A. There’s just something head coach Erik Thompson can’t quite put his finger on.
“There’s just a really good feeling on the team, it’s hard for me to explain, it’s hard to quantify,” said Thompson, the Tigers’ head coach, though he attempted to explain it further:
“The kids love each other, they care about each other, they hold each other accountable, they show up to stuff, they — there’s a good mix of, you got a lot of diversity at Ogden High and we love that and celebrate that and we really feel there’s a togetherness and closeness amongst all the different people on the team that usually accompanies a winning team and a team that’s going to have a good year,” Thompson said.
The move to 3A is the big change around the team this year.
Thompson, plus school and district officials, pleaded a case to the UHSAA for years to allow Ogden and Ben Lomond to play down a classification due to competitive fairness. The Ogden City high schools had participation numbers that more resembled 3A schools than 4A schools.
The Tigers and Scots were successful. Their new region, 3A North, is not an easy one to navigate.
It includes Morgan (3A state runner-up that is 8-5 against higher-classification teams since 2016), Grantsville (30-16 overall the last four years, including 3-3 against higher-classification schools) and Juan Diego (dominant private school with a 193-59 all-time record since starting football in 2000).
The biggest thing to getting game ready, lineman Ayden Franich said, is realizing that 3A is plenty difficult.
“Making sure we stay humble about where we’re at. Everyone right now thinks that we’re just going to go in the 3A league and beat all the schools we’re matched up against because of how good we’ve been doing in offseason and the weight room,” Franich said.
Some of Ogden’s best players have been hurt all summer, so there are a few questions about how smoothly things will go at the start.
Quarterback Ammon Bergeson had a knee injury in mid July that he expected would take 3-4 weeks to get sorted out. Ozzy Norton, a leading receiver and defensive back, has also been out all summer, Thompson said.
It may pay off down the road when the inevitable injuries hit a team (any team, for that matter).
“You go into summer camp and summer season and you’re missing half your players, the kids just move forward and we had success, and guys that you didn’t know could do it did a good job and if that were to happen again, we’re more prepared for it,” Thompson said.
For that matter, the Tigers at full strength may be hard to stop. Bergeson is an athletic senior who played tight end and linebacker last season, but has moved to quarterback.
All five starting offensive linemen return, Thompson said. And the receiving group returns most of its best players from 2020.
“Our best receivers for sure will be Ozzy Norton, Braxton Hart, Jaden Gallegos. Being a quarterback, I have a lot of faith in those three,” Bergeson said.
One possible hurdle is still participation numbers. Thompson said numbers are down this year to about 65 total from 85 the past couple of years. But he doesn’t mind it because in his mind, he feels most of the 65 are fully invested in the team.
WHAT’S NEW
The 3A classification and the 3A North region.
OHS has been playing football since 1898 and the Tigers will face South Summit (started playing in 1913) from Kamas, Grand County (1921) from Moab, and Juan Diego (2000) for the first time ever this year, according to Utah prep football historian George Felt.
After several years at Weber State, the Iron Horse Game rivalry is back on school campuses and this season’s edition will be at Ben Lomond.
QUOTABLE
“Our starting fullback, Yahir Morales, he’s a — he’s a semi, he can run fast (and) he can plow through people,” Bergeson said.
FACTS AND FIGURES
2020 season: 7-5, 3-4 Region 10. Last year was the Tigers’ best season since a 7-3 mark in 1988 and they won a main bracket playoff game for the first time since 1997.
2021 strength of schedule: 45-62 (.421). The toughest games come in October, with Morgan, Juan Diego and Ben Lomond in consecutive weeks to close out the regular season.
Players to watch: Ozzy Norton (WR/DB), Jaden Gallegos (WR), Ammon Bergeson (QB), Rylan Olivieri (LB), Yahir Morales (RB/LB)
Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense plus the kicker and punter.
Strength/weakness: Experience at offensive line and receiver/Depth
NOTES
Ammon Bergeson started at defensive end as a sophomore, then as linebacker and tight end last year.
Six of Ogden’s 10 games are at home and one of the “road” games is up the street at Ben Lomond.
The aforementioned Iron Horse at Ben Lomond will kick off at 5:30 p.m. after both schools liked how things went with last year’s 4 p.m. kick.
Ogden faces Pocatello (Idaho) for the first time since 1936 and just the third time overall. OHS has won both meetings, according to Felt: a 20-13 decision in 1936 and a 9-5 win back in 1911.
SCHEDULE
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Aug. 13: Canyon View
Aug. 20: Providence Hall
Sat., Aug. 28: at Pocatello (ID), 2 p.m.
Sept. 3: Grand County
Sept. 10: South Summit
Sept. 17: at Union*
Sept. 24: Grantsville*
Oct. 1: at Juan Diego*
Thurs., Oct. 7: Morgan*
Wed., Oct. 13: at Ben Lomond, 5:30 p.m., Iron Horse Game*
* — denotes 3A North region game