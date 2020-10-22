SANDY — Just like last year, the question around the Ogden High girls soccer team devoid of experience in close games was how the Tigers would play when that tight game did arrive.
The answer, again, was that they worked through it. Survive and advance.
Ogden got a late second-half goal from midfielder Celine Buttars that gave the top-seeded Tigers a 2-1 win over No. 12 Crimson Cliffs in Thursday's 4A state semifinal at Rio Tinto Stadium.
The defending state champion Tigers will meet the winner of Thursday's late semifinal game between Pine View and Ridgeline on a 22-hour turnaround. The state championship game is 2 p.m. Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium.
"We haven't had to play a tight game for a really long time so that was good for the girls. They showed a lot of character, they worked hard and found a way to get another goal to put it away," head coach Ryan Robinson said.
The last tight game Ogden played was on Sept. 21, a 1-0 win at Juan Diego that Robinson says was close on the scoreline, but not close in reality.
Thursday, on a half-sunny field, junior forward Tori Kalista slipped through multiple defenders and rolled a shot with her left foot into the bottom left corner of the goal midway through the first half to open the scoring.
"Crimson put a lot of pressure on us, a lot of high pressure, which, in our region, we haven't really experienced as much. I think we didn't know how to deal with it at first but once we adapted, we were able to pass around them and move on and off the ball to get our chances in," Kalista said.
Kalista said it took about 15-20 minutes to get used to the high pressure. Around that time, Ogden senior midfielder Adelyn Boer checked in after she missed Saturday's quarterfinal with injury, a big boost to the Tigers' midfield.
Ogden started controlling possession and then a slaloming run by Kalista, who fell to the ground as she hit the shot, turned into a goal.
"I honestly think it was a very lucky goal, I just kind of hit it in," she said.
But Ogden didn't make the possession advantage count after that. Crimson won a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Allie Blanchard converted it to tie the game 1-1.
Less than a minute later, Crimson had Kate Young clean through on goal, but timely intervention from Ogden goalkeeper Allison Collinwood kept the score locked at 1-1.
Like many of Ogden's other games this year, the intervention was one of just a few instances where Collinwood had to be directly involved in the game, but she was up to the task.
"Our whole team trusts her. We know she's good, she's probably one of the better keepers that I've ever met," Kalista said.
Robinson has spoken about how difficult it is for Collinwood to be ready at a moment's notice when the moments are so few and far between, which owes to Ogden's normally superior possession in midfield that limits the involvement of defenders and goalkeeper in the game.
"We've given up two goals in 15 games and both of them have been penalties, and so (Collinwood) really does a good job letting go what she can't control," Robinson said. "Once the play goes on, she came out really hard and made that great save. She's a phenomenal player."
In the 74th minute, Abby Beus found space on the right and crossed into the box where Buttars was waiting.
Buttars one-timed the shot and it looped over Crimson's goalkeeper. Ogden held on the rest of the way for what ended up being a nervy win.
"It's hard not to let emotion play a part, right? We're definitely better when the ball's calm and we're moving it around. Their energy and their emotion kind of got us to bring our energy and our emotion into it, and sometimes that's counter-productive to good controlled soccer," Robinson said.
Crimson Cliffs is a second-year school in Washington, a rapidly growing suburb southeast of St. George. Not only was Ogden the type of team the Mustangs hadn't seen this season, but the weather was something atypical of St. George this time of year.
According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures in St. George the first part of this week has been in the mid-80s. The temperature at 4 p.m. Thursday in Sandy: 50 degrees, not counting the north wind and not counting the shade.