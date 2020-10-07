Numerically speaking, Ogden High's girls soccer team has been at or near the top of the 4A classification all season.
The Tigers have the best record (14-1), they've scored the most goals (84), given up the second-fewest goals (9) and have the longest winning streak at 14.
They'll take those numbers into the 4A state playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed, which they learned Wednesday when the UHSAA released its final RPI ranking it uses to match up the playoffs.
Ogden was the No. 1 overall seed last year and won the state championship after also winning the Region 10 title.
The Tigers just finished an unbeaten Region 10 campaign, winning back-to-back region championships in girls soccer for the first time in school history.
Ogden has three players with double-digit goals: junior forward Tori Kalista (17), senior midfielder and University of Wisconsin commit Adelyn Boer (11) and freshman midfielder Neveah Peregrina (10).
The team has kept 10 shutouts this season with senior Allison Collinwood in goal.
Ben Lomond was the No. 21 seed in the 4A bracket and will travel to Crimson Cliffs (St. George) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Bear River is the No. 20 seed and will also head to St. George for a 1 p.m. Saturday kick at Snow Canyon.
In 3A, Morgan High grabbed the No. 2 seed, which was one spot ahead of Judge Memorial despite the Trojans dropping both games to Judge this season.
Morgan has five players with eight or more goals: senior Corinne Henderson (14), junior Sadie McGreer (11), sophomore Jayda Jones (8), senior Capri Jones (8) and senior Brooklyn Peterson (8). Manti is the No. 1 seed.
Both Ogden and Morgan received first-round byes and will play their first playoff games on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The Trojans will host the Union/Providence Hall winner, while Ogden will host the Hurricane/Dixie winner at 1 p.m. due to the Iron Horse football game kicking off at 4 p.m. that day.
The 2A state playoff bracket will be revealed Saturday.
4A/3A STATE GOLF
TAYLORSVILLE — Ben Lomond's Javen Richins shot a 9-over-par 81 in the first round of the 4A state golf tournament held at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
Scots teammate Garren Gooda shot 11-over 83. Ogden's Coltin Powell carded a 10-over 82. All three missed the cut.
Bear River's Ryker Bennett and Jarett Giles are tied for 16th at 3-over.
Six of the top seven scores in the first round were posted by players from St. George schools. Luke Schone from Crimson Cliffs is the first-round leader at 5-under.
In the 3A tournament at Round Valley Golf Course in Morgan, Morgan High leads in the team standings by seven shots after the first round. The Trojans are 14-over as a team, led by Tanner Telford and Brenden Vaughan, who are both tied for third place after shooting 1-over.
Morgan is the two-time defending boys golf state champion in 3A. Carbon's Bode Salas and Delta's Jake Henrie shot 3-under 69 and are tied for the individual lead.