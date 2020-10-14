OGDEN — For 35 minutes, the No. 17-seeded Dixie Flyers played even with the defending state champions and No. 1 seed Ogden in what started as a disjointed game.
Eventually, the Tigers showed why they're the No. 1 seed in this year's girls soccer 4A state playoffs and why they had a season goal differential 84-9 coming into Wednesday.
Ogden (15-1) found its footing and struck with two goals late in the first half, added a third early in the second and cruised to a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Wednesday afternoon in the second round.
Senior Abby Beus cut in from the right side and powered a left-footed shot in for a goal on what was one of a handful of Ogden goalscoring chances up to that point.
Midfielder Adelyn Boer scored with her right foot on a breakaway soon after to push the lead to 2-0. Junior Tori Kalista, the team's leading scorer, bagged her 18th goal of the season early in the second half.
"I think we possessed really well and we just kept our composure and just got the job done," Beus said.
Wednesday's contest was a much closer affair than when the two schools met in a non-region tournament at Syracuse on Aug. 6. That day, the Tigers beat the Flyers 7-2.
Though there's a handful of Ogden players who played vital roles on last year's state title team — Beus, Kalista, goalkeeper Allison Collinwood and defender Kate Larson, just to name four — there are plenty of Tigers players that got their first state tournament experience Wednesday.
"Just being in the state tournament, that's kind of new for a lot of the girls. Once we got past that first 30 minutes we were good," Beus said.
Beus hit the crossbar from a corner kick in the seventh minute and forward Grace Pulley had two efforts go wide of the far post in the first 20 minutes of the match before Beus broke the deadlock with her sixth goal of the year.
"We know that we belong here, just getting it done — it's different to say we're going to win state and then doing it," Beus said. "We kind of know what to expect."
Collinwood kept her 12th shutout in goal and was only forced into action a handful of times as Dixie had plenty of possession, but not too much in the way of goalscoring chances.
Ogden will play at home in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday against either Sky View or Cedar Valley, the latter of which the Tigers beat 4-0 and 5-0 in Region 10 action this year.