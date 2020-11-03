Philip Russell — a legendary, 40-year fixture in Ogden High girls basketball history, Ogden High athletics and in the state of Utah — died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, his family said Tuesday.
Russell was 75 years old.
Russell went into the intensive care unit in mid-October, according to a Facebook post by his son, Mike Russell.
“Dearest family and friends — It’s with an extremely heavy heart that I give this final update. My father passed away peacefully this afternoon after more than a month long battle against Covid-19,” Mike Russell wrote on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
“My family dejectedly had to watch most of this fight from a hospital window, as our dad lay there alone for the last five weeks. So it brings us great comfort to know that this fight is over and that he’s no longer in pain.”
It is a very sad day in the Ogden Community to lose one of the greats. We will have the honor this season to represent Phil and the legacy he built for OHS Girls Basketball.
Phil Russell taught at Ogden High and started coaching girls basketball there in 1973. His teams won 10 region championships and five state championships.
Phil, who was also the school's athletic director, was the first girls basketball coach in Utah to reach 500 career wins. His 500 wins are still the most coaching wins for the same girls program in Utah preps history. Last season, longtime Layton High and current Farmington coach Van Price reached 507 career wins.
“I had to learn how to beat his dang 1-3-1 trap. He ran it for years and it took awhile,” Price said in January about Russell when Price was closing in on win No. 500.
Phil Russell graciously reached out to Price at the time to let him know he had been paying attention, and he welcomed Price to the “500 Club.”
“That meant a lot. From him, that’s a big thing,” Price said.
“It’s a club, it’s neat," Russell said in January. "You can tell him I’ll still be the president and he can be the vice president.”
Russell's five state championships are fifth-most in Utah girls basketball history.
In 2013, Russell was named a Distinguished High School Coach by the Utah Sports Hall of Fame.
Russell is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and his sons, Mike and Matt.