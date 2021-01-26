OGDEN — Ogden High's girls basketball team will sport an unfamiliar look with a familiar face on it for the rest of this season, and perhaps beyond.
The team unveiled anthracite colored uniforms Tuesday night that spell the name "Russell" in script on the front and feature a circular patch below the left shoulder with a drawing of the late Phil Russell's likeness, surrounded by the words "10 region champs, 5 state champs, 502 wins."
Russell, a longtime teacher, girls basketball head coach and athletic director at Ogden High, died Nov. 3, 2020, after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Russell was the first prep girls basketball coach in Utah to reach 500 career wins.
The uniforms, which won't be worn every game, are one of many ways the Tigers girls basketball team is honoring Russell this season, current head coach Wes Padilla said.
According to Padilla, the players were surprised by the uniforms before Tuesday's game against Stansbury. A team manager laid all the uniforms out in the locker room while the players were warming up.
Speaking on Monday a day before the reveal, Padilla was excited for the players to find the new uniforms.
"The kids have no idea so it's gonna be a complete surprise for them and it'll be kind of a cool way to honor this season for Phil and what he's done for Ogden," Padilla said.
There are more things in the works.
A $500 scholarship is being established — it would go to an OHS senior girls basketball player every year — and Padilla said there's going to be a traveling trophy in girls basketball between Ben Lomond and Ogden (only for the BL at Ogden game, not the reverse).
The game will be called the "Phil Russell Memorial Game."
The next Ogden-Ben Lomond girls basketball meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 9, after which trophies will be handed out to the "impact player of the game" from each team.
Though Russell retired before Padilla took a teaching job at OHS, Padilla said Russell was still pretty involved in the program, from being the PA announcer at home games to coming and speaking to the team at least once per season.
"I'd met him when I first moved out here, didn't know anyone, he welcomed me with open arms," Padilla said in December.
Russell's girls basketball teams established a tradition at the school; Ogden and Phil Russell are synonymous in the girls basketball community.
Padilla's hope to is to start new traditions with the uniforms, the traveling trophy and the scholarship.