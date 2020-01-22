Ogden High School will induct the latest group of former student athletes into its Hall of Fame on Friday during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game between Ogden and Tooele.
Here are the four individuals who will be enshrined.
EDDIE MORRIS
Morris, from the Ogden High class of 1942, played football and earned All-State honors his junior and senior years. Morris also threw the shot put and finished third at the state meet both his junior and senior year.
Morris received a scholarship to play football at BYU and was on the team that beat Utah in 1942. Morris then joined the U.S. Navy and served four years during World War II.
CLARK ROBERTS
Roberts, class of 1979, earned the Ogden High Gold Watch award for Outstanding Male Athlete. He earned nine athletic letters in track and field, wrestling and cross country and received a scholarship to run track at Weber State.
Roberts joined the Utah Army National Guard as a German linguist, serving for 32 years before retiring as a Colonel in 2015. Roberts was awarded the Army Legion of Merit, Iraq Campaign Ribbon and Army Commendation Medal.
CAITLIN KENNY GOCHNOUR
Gochnour, class of 1981, was the Gold Watch winner for Outstanding Female Athlete her senior year at Ogden High. She lettered in track and field, swimming and cross country all three years at OHS.
Gochnour set a school record in the 100-yard breaststroke and received a swimming scholarship at the University of Utah. She later served on the Ogden City Council for eight years and served as the president of the Utah League of Cities and Towns.
KNUTE J. LUND
Lund, class of 1987, was the Gold Watch winner for Outstanding Male Athlete and received eight varsity letters between tennis, golf and basketball.
In tennis, he was part of the Tigers' 1984 and 1985 state title-winning boys tennis teams and played college tennis for the University of Washington, earning All Pac-10 Northern Division honors in 1990.