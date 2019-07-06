Ogden’s firework show didn’t last another night.
After Friday’s home run-dominated win by the Ogden Raptors, the Rocky Mountain Vibes and their personified s’more mascot, named “Toasty,” returned the favor by handing the Raptors a 7-2 loss.
Rocky Mountain, which ended Ogden’s six-game winning streak, led 4-0 after two innings thanks to home runs by Nick Kahle and Luis Avalo.
Ogden’s Justin Yurchak and Andy Pages, batting first and second respectively, each drove in a run in the third inning to cut the 4-0 deficit to 4-2.
The Vibes scored three runs across the fifth and sixth frames to put the game far out of reach.
Midway through the game, the Raptors’ public address announcer called out to a group of several people sitting on top of the UTOG Brewing building behind right field and asked them to stop throwing things on to the field.
One person from the group gestured toward the field. A Vibes player, who was doing warm-up throws with right fielder Micah Bello, gestured back. Raptors’ security personnel was spotted on the building several minutes later.
The announced attendance was 3,923. There were no player transactions on Saturday.