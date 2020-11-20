Ogden High will be getting a new, six-figure golf and multi-sport simulator installed by the end of the current school year.
During its Thursday meeting, the Ogden School District board approved the purchase of a Full Swing golf and multi-sport simulator, plus a putting green simulator, at a cost of $136,300
The system is expected to be operating by the spring. The money is coming out of the district's capital projects budget.
In February, when the board approved the budget for the new Ben Lomond High gym project, which includes the same high-end golf simulator, the board and superintendent Rich Nye asked about putting the same type of thing in Ogden High as well.
“Ultimately, it will allow for our golf kids to practice year-round and other sports can go in there and use it too, but the main thing is for golf,” district support services director Ken Crawford said. “For example, girls golf, they start in the spring. A lot of times they can’t even get out because there’s snow on the courses and things like that.”
In March, the golf simulator was shelved as the district dealt with a public health crisis at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has only worsened since.
Of the $136,300 price tag, $70,400 is for the golf and multi-sport simulator that includes simulations for golf, soccer, basketball, lacrosse, baseball and multiple aspects of football.
The putting green simulator is $60,900, according to the proposal sheet given to the OSD board.
Crawford said another $5,000 needs to be spent for data, power and other system configurations that are involved with installing the simulator at OHS, where it will be located on the ground floor underneath the main gym.
Full Swing has testimonials from pro golfers including Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Brooke Henderson and Justin Rose on its company website.