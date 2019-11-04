Here's some thoughts and observations about the girls soccer season, plus the Standard-Examiner's year-end girls soccer rankings.
1. About the new playoff format
This year was the first go-round with the new, all-comers playoff format and seeded based on a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) metric.
One thing the RPI wasn’t designed to do was avoid first-round blowouts and there were plenty of ugly scores in the first round.
What the RPI did do was ratchet up the drama in the quarterfinals and beyond.
Of the four 6A quarterfinals, two went to a penalty shootout and the other two were decided by one goal. In 5A, three of the four quarterfinals were one-goal games and the other finished 2-0.
In 4A: two one-goal games, one 2-0 game and a 4-0 score. The quarterfinals got messy in 3A and 2A, which feature a lot of overmatched public schools playing against private or charter schools.
The scores of the 10 semifinals in all five soccer classifications? 1-0, 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 3-2, 2-0, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0 and 4-0.
The championship games went like this: 1-0, 2-1 (golden goal winner), 2-1, 1-0 (golden goal winner) and a penalty shootout in 2A.
2. Perennial powers
Every year since 2009, at least one Davis County girls soccer team has played for the state soccer championship in the state's highest classification.
Davis High and Viewmont have been to the title game multiple times, while Syracuse (2017) and Layton (2018) have each recently made an appearance.
In many of those years, a Weber County school has also played for the title. Ogden won the 4A championship this year.
Bonneville played in the 4A championship game in 2017 and the 5A title game this year.
Looking way too far into the future, who's got the best chance to get back to Rio Tinto Stadium in 2020?
The first guess is Bonneville, which figures to have nine returning starters next year plus a handful of key contributors off the bench.
Davis ostensibly returns most of its team next year — the Darts had just four seniors this year — which includes 20-plus goal scorer Grace Nicol, goalkeeper Taygan Sill, forward Annie Haycock and center back Belle Mark.
Syracuse should have several returners next year, among them a few seniors — Caroline Stringfellow and Sarah Wynn are two of them — who will want nothing more than to play in the title game again like they did in their freshmen year in 2017.
It could also be Morgan High in 3A, which will have have several starters back, or maybe Farmington, which will have many returners eager to win a playoff game.
Ogden graduates a handful of seniors who accounted for an overwhelming amount of goals in 2018, but the Tigers figure to have several starters coming back as well.
3. Future college soccer players
There’s several seniors who have already committed to play college soccer after high school.
Here are the known college commits: Hailey Price (Bonneville High, Weber State), Kelsey Steed (Syracuse High, Northern Arizona), Mackenzie Kalista (Ogden High, USU-Eastern), Anabel Haaser (Ogden, Edmonds Community College), Chloe Cypers (Northridge High, USU-Eastern) and Halle Kap (Northridge, Snow College).
Several more seniors are expected to end up on college teams as well.
Final rankings
1. Ogden
Ogden (18-2) scored 92 goals and allowed just 17 in 20 matches and won the 4A state championship.
The Tigers won the final three playoff games by one goal after their first 17 games of the year were decided by at least two goals.
2. Davis
The Darts were close in the 6A title game against American Fork, but they made an impressive playoff run despite a third-place finish in Region 1.
3. Syracuse
Once again, a close loss ended Syracuse's season, this time in the quarterfinals. Senior forward Ashlyn Hall finished her SHS career with 82 goals and 56 assists.
4. Northridge
Northridge celebrated a first girls soccer region title since 2004 and got to the state semifinals, where the Knights lost to the eventual state champion.
5. Bonneville
A team of mostly sophomores and freshmen won four playoff games, all by one goal, and was plausibly one goal away in the 5A state championship game. There’s a lot for Bonneville to look forward to.
6. Farmington
Farmington will obviously be unhappy with how its season — going 15-2 overall and winning the Region 5 championship — ended, losing to 16th-seeded Mountain View at home in the Phoenix’s first playoff game.
The consolation is that MV advanced to the state semifinals where it lost to Skyline, the eventual state champ.