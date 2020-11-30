On Thursday, competition will begin in high school basketball and restart in high school swimming, which had already started its season when Gov. Gary Herbert's Nov. 9 executive health order pausing sports went into effect.
When the first whistle is blown, the only fans to hear it will be parents of those participating.
Ogden, Weber and Box Elder school districts are limiting winter sports attendance to parents only, representatives from each district confirmed Monday. That's in line with the Utah High School Activities Association's return-to-play COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports that were recently sent to schools.
The districts intend to follow the guidelines to the letter, which recommend only allowing cheerleaders and drill team members from the school hosting a competition, as well as limiting the amount of said cheer and drill members in attendance.
The guidelines also spell out the need for everyone to wear a mask unless they're actively participating in the contest. Student sections aren't allowed.
Last week, Davis School District confirmed it is also planning on following the UHSAA guidelines.
If school districts across the state also follow the UHSAA guidelines, then their attendance policies will be the same given the dire COVID-19 situation in Utah.
The UHSAA guidelines have three categories of attendance restrictions: high, moderate and low. They directly correspond with where counties stand on Utah's COVID-19 transmission index, which has high, moderate and low transmission thresholds.
If current and prior data are any indication, attendance restrictions are going to be around for a while.
As of Monday, all but three counties in the state have high transmission levels (Rich, Daggett and Piute are three counties in low transmission).
A county is designated high transmission if it has two of the following three metrics:
- The 7-day average positive percent rate is greater than 13%.
- The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people exceeds 325.
- The statewide ICU utilization over a seven-day period is above 72% and if more than 15% of the ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients.
Counties can move to the moderate transmission level if their metrics are lower for two weeks.
For moderate transmission, the positive rate is between 6%-12.9%, the case rate is between 101-324 per 100,000 people and statewide ICU utilization is between 69%-71.9% (6%-14.9% of beds filled with COVID-19 patients).
Low-transmission counties have positive rates less than 6%, case rates under 100 per 100,000 and statewide ICU use under 68.9%.
For the time being, the numbers in Utah as well as locally look really bad.
State health department data that was updated on Nov. 23, one week ago, shows Box Elder County's per-100,000 rate to be 1,212 over the prior 14 days, with Davis County at 1,183.4 and Weber at 1,167.9 cases per 100,000.
Weber County's positive case percentage was 23.26, Davis' was 22.37% and it was 22.15% in Box Elder. Statewide ICU usage was reported at 91.1% in the seven-day period reflected in the Nov. 23 data.
The Utah Department of Health didn't release updated data Monday.
Among many more important things, the metrics show it will be a long time before fans are back in the stands for winter sports. For now, unless you're a parent, viewing options for high school sports this winter will be limited to online streaming services.
The UHSAA's guidelines are for winter sports, not spring sports. Since spring sports are outdoors, one would figure they'll have looser restrictions, but no spring sports guidelines have been issued at this time.