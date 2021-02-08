Hunter Woodhall has been able to break a lot of barriers and check a lot of boxes in his life. Over the weekend, he checked another box: making his professional track and field debut.
Woodhall, a Syracuse High alumnus and 2016 Paralympic medalist known for being the first double amputee to earn a Division I track scholarship, competed Sunday in the American Track League 3 meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Woodhall finished in ninth place overall in the men's 400 meters, which was contested in two separate sections.
Woodhall announced Saturday in a post on his Instagram page that he was forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility at Arkansas and turning professional. The American Track League is scheduled to have another meet in Fayetteville this weekend.
"When I was born doctors were quick to tell my parents I'd never be able to walk. When I learned to run I had all kinds of people laugh at my dream to make it a career. I battled through bullying, hateful people, appeals from others trying to keep me out of the sport, and so much more," he wrote.
Woodhall was born with fibular hemimelia, a condition in which the fibula bones in lower legs never form. At 11 months old, he had both legs amputated below the knee.
As a 17-year-old, Woodhall competed in the 2016 Paralympics and won a silver medal in the men's 200 meter race and a bronze in the 400.
Woodhall is the current Utah state record holder in the 400 with a time of 46.24 seconds, is part of Syracuse's state record-holding 4x400-meter relay team and at one time held the record in the 200.
Woodhall went to the University of Arkansas, where he became a four-time NCAA All-American for the Razorbacks and where he was part of a team that won the 2020 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championship.
"I am so thankful for everything this University has given me, and I plan to graduate in the Spring of this year as a Razorback. They have fought for me throughout this entire process and supported me every step of the way. I will continue to train in Fayetteville and gear up for Tokyo 2021," Woodhall said.
According to the school's athletic website, Woodhall will stay in the Razorback program as a student assistant coach and will continue to train with associate head coach Doug Case.
At the end of his post, Woodhall hinted at some future "partnerships" he's excited to announce in the future. He also said he intends to air some discontent about the NCAA, but at a later time.
"Lastly, there is a lot to be said about the NCAA and the way they treat the athletes that make their organization what it is. There needs to be change and I will bring to light the major flaws that they carry. However that will be later because this is a moment to celebrate and I want to say thank you!" he wrote.