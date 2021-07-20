Cam Day had a plan for what he would do last weekend, depending on the results of last week's MLB Draft.
Get passed over in the draft: fly to Alaska to play with the Utah Marshalls travel ball team.
Get drafted: stay home and wait until the pro team assigned him to his next destination.
He was in Alaska last weekend.
"I'm doing really good about it. It was obviously a lot different than I thought or what we were expecting," said Day, a recent Layton High graduate and incoming University of Utah freshman. "But from the process of going through it ,I feel good about going to college and I think it'll be the best for me."
Things had to go a certain way — certain players needed to be picked by certain teams — for Day to get drafted. Suffice to say, the present reality wasn't the one where a pro team offered him a six-figure signing bonus — and there was some disappointment once that had set in.
"We expected a pretty solid number. We were expecting a good shot of getting drafted in the fourth through sixth, seventh round, but things gotta go perfect in the draft," Day said.
There was some considerable buildup for him before the draft. Day was one of 88 prospects invited to the inaugural MLB Draft combine held in June in North Carolina, giving teams a close-up look in game situations. Day was also flown to Kansas City and worked out for the Royals' front office staff.
"From the combine, I got information of just how much my stuff had improved and how things are getting better and it's looking more projectable. There were so many good players, it kind of brought out some weaknesses," Day said.
He'll be eligible for the draft again after three years at the University of Utah. The Utes had a coaching change this year as longtime coach Bill Kinneberg retired and was replaced by pitching coach Gary Henderson.
Day signed with the Utes under Kinneberg, but said in the past Henderson was one reason he chose the school, so Day stayed with the Utes even as a few other colleges reached out to him over the summer.