PLEASANT VIEW — Payten Ivins scored the golden goal in the 91st minute as part of a hat trick and Fremont High girls soccer grabbed a 4-3 win Thursday at Weber in two periods of extra time.
Grace Kirby also netted for Fremont (8-6, 5-6 Region 1), who led 3-0 at the half. Brooklyn Robinson had two assists and Brynlee Meyerhoffer added one.
Maci Rackham had one goal and one assist for Weber (6-8, 5-7). McCall Hogge and Sammi Horton netted, while Hannah Kallias and AJ Heap tallied assists.
DAVIS 6, ROY 0
ROY — Alizabeth Arevalo scored a brace for Davis in a region win at Roy (4-10, 3-9 Region 1).
Chalise Wood, Annie Haycock, Belle Mark and Paris Stout each netted once for Davis (13-1, 11-1), who led 4-0 at the break.
LAYTON 3, NORTHRIDGE 1
LAYTON — Erin Bailey scored once in each half as Layton beat Northridge.
Brooklyn Pritchett netted for Layton (11-3, 10-2 Region 1) to break a 1-1 halftime tie. Hannah Roe and Bailey each assisted once.
Payton Auger netted an equalizer in the first half for Northridge (5-10, 4-8).
SYRACUSE 7, CLEARFIELD 1
SYRACUSE — Sarah Wynn booted a hat trick to lead Syracuse to a region win over Clearfield.
Abby Schofield netted a brace for Syracuse (9-6, 7-5 Region 1). Caroline Stringfellow and Avery Sanders also scored for the Silverwolves. Stringfellow assisted four goals and Cortney Cobabe assisted two.
Clearfield (3-11, 2-10) did not report stats.
BOX ELDER 2, FARMINGTON 1 (2OT)
BRIGHAM CITY — Sarena Mackley netted the golden goal in the 100th minute to lift Box Elder to its first region win.
Kaydence Barber equalized for Box Elder (2-12, 1-7 Region 5), forcing extra time.
Abigail Ferrell gave Farmington (9-3, 5-3) a 1-0 lead in the first half.
MORGAN 9, GRANTSVILLE 1
MORGAN — Corrine Henderson had two goals and an assist as Morgan beat up on Grantsville.
Brooklyn Peterson added a goal and two assists for Morgan (11-1, 5-1 Region 13). Capri Jones, Jayda Jones, Kaydence Wardell, Ashlynn Noss, Maddy Richins and Emilie Edgington each netted once for the Trojans.
Aspen Telford, Addy Adams, Syd Erickson and keeper Viana Johnson had one assist apiece.
STANSBURY 6, BEN LOMOND 1
STANSBURY PARK — Ben Lomond gave up three goals in each half in a region loss at Stansbury on Wednesday.
Allie Jensen scored in the 10th minute for Ben Lomond (1-10, 1-7 Region 10) off a corner kick from Koda Hoaglin.
GREEN CANYON 3, BEAR RIVER 0
GARLAND — Bear River (1-10, 0-7 Region 11) gave up two goals in the first half in a home loss to Green Canyon.
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, CLEARFIELD 0
PLAIN CITY — Fremont swept Clearfield 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.
Maggie Mendelsen led Fremont (13-2, 7-0 Region 1) with 16 kills. Ayva Cebellero dished 27 assists. Hoku Sagapolu served three aces and Jade Harlan added 13 digs.
Shaylee Stanger paced Clearfield (2-7, 0-7) with eight kills, two blocks and two digs. Sadie Christiansen had 12 digs, one ace and one assist. Laney Rasband added 13 assists, two kills and six digs.
SYRACUSE 3, LAYTON 1
SYRACUSE — Syracuse took a four-set contest from Layton: 25-15, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21.
Megan Chandler tallied 10 kills and 11 digs for Syracuse (8-1, 6-1 Region 1). Katee Stromberg had 10 kills and five blocks. Saige Dimick added five aces and five blocks. Rachel Godfrey knocked 11 kills and Hailee Garcia passed 48 assists.
Mercedes Lopez paced Layton (10-10, 3-4) with 22 assists, eight digs and one ace. Emma Brough had nine kills and Kenzy Christensen added three blocks.
WEBER 3, ROY 0
ROY — Weber at Roy by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-19.
Kallie Gibby hit .333 and had two blocks for Weber (2-14, 2-5 Region 1).
Xochitl Sustaita led Roy (4-8, 1-6) with five digs.
OGDEN 3, JUAN DIEGO 0
OGDEN — Ogden swept Juan Diego at home: 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.
Rachel Davis paced Ogden (7-7, 2-4 Region 10) with 34 assists, four aces and two kills. Rees Bockwoldt had 14 kills while Olivia Blackford added 14 digs and served three aces.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Box Elder 3, Woods Cross 0
Viewmont 3, Bonneville 0
Uintah 3, Ben Lomond 0
Green Canyon 3, Bear River 2
Morgan 3, Grantsville 0